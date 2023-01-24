Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
PR Newswire
24.01.2023 | 11:54
145 Leser
TRINEXIA Middle East & India: Credence Security, leading regional VAD, rebrands as 'TRINEXIA' to Drive New Era for Innovation and Cyber Resilience

TRINEXIA Unifies Credence Security with Cyber Security South Africa and Cyber Security Africa Distribution Under One Brand Identity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Security - a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-Added Distributor, together with its sister companies Cyber Security South Africa and Cyber Security Africa Distribution, has announced an extensive rebranding effort that will see the three firms consolidated under a unified brand identity called TRINEXIA.