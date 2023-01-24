

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $8.37 billion from $8.15 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.21 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.99 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q4): $8.37 Bln vs. $8.15 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANAHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de