

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.52 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $4.74 billion, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.22 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $23.71 billion from $24.80 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



