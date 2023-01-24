Ultra-smart "Next Chapter" technologies deployed to grow confidence, career, or grades.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - LillyPad.ai, a game-changing English learning platform, has officially launched into the international online educational market. It offers intermediate and advanced English language learners the opportunity to read just about anything they love in four interactive ways while testing comprehension and parts of speech in real-time with any content. Millions of people are learning English online every day, and LillyPad has all the tools learners need to reach language mastery.







To learn more about LillyPad.ai visit their website at https://lillypad.ai or read their blog https://blog.lillypad.ai/.

Learners can upload personal books, Word and PDF documents, import blogs, news, web articles, and more, unlocking the notion of predefined content lessons and thereby granting autonomy to students to read, practice, and learn with content that's important to them. "Next Chapter" technologies are powerful, personal, and simple to use, providing learners with innovative ways to learn efficiently and purposefully while saving time and money.

Learners also access a personalized vocabulary feed when reading as every "word" the reader has trouble with, looks up, or translates during a reading session is fed into a personal word library. These "personal words" are then delivered for practice via LillyPad's learning modules, effectively prioritizing vocabulary learning based on the individual's curiosity and interests. LillyPad has 10 innovative learning modules, and every activity targets an essential skill set and delivers real value for meaningful progress.

"LillyPad.ai reimagines reading and learning for English students. Next Chapter technologies are rooted in the most academically studied and recommended ways to improve any language," says Genady Knizhnik, co-founder of LillyPad.ai. "We are very excited to see English learners transform their lives with this revolutionary approach."

Ultimately, LillyPad.ai offers English learners a proven pathway to advance their English while incorporating the three essential keys to motivation and successful learning; radical amounts of Autonomy through choice, time, and technique; Mastery, the opportunity to learn and excel with any content of interest with essential learning modules integrated, and Purpose, whether to grow their confidence, career, or grades.

ABOUT LILLYPAD.AI

LillyPad.ai is a game-changing English learning platform for all ages. Whether one is a native English learner or an English Second Language student - LillyPad is the "Next Chapter" in English learning. Rooted in the most academically studied and recommended learning methodology the platform is programmed for hyper-personalization focusing on an individual's curiosity and interests - no two journeys are the same. LillyPad's international team strives to adopt reflective, real-time action to deliver meaningful and lasting change for its members.

