Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("Li-FT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that David Smithson has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Geology and Carl Verley has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration, effective January 23, 2023.

Mr. Smithson is an ore deposit geologist with 20 years of experience. He worked as a global specialist for Newmont where he contributed to gold-ounce reserve expansions in West Africa and South America. Mr. Smithson has held senior VP exploration positions in a group of Canadian Junior explorers generating opportunities throughout the Americas, and most recently is the co-founder of Tier One Silver, a silver-focused explorer in Peru. Mr. Smithson holds an M.Sc in Economic Geology from University of British Columbia.

Mr. Verley has had extensive exploration experience dealing with a broad range of environments, deposit types and variety of commodities in various parts of the world. More recently, he was involved with the initial work that took the Bacanora lithium project in Sonora Mexico from maiden resource estimate through to preliminary economic assessment. Carl is one of the founders and served on the board of directors of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and currently is on the Board of Norse Gold Corp. Carl is a graduate of the University of B.C. (B.Sc., 1974) and is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in B.C and the NWT & Nunavut.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of Li-FT comments, "I would like to welcome Mr. Smithson and Mr. Verley to the management team of Li-FT. Their passion and experiences in mineral exploration are required at this exciting time for Li-FT as we prepare for an initial drill program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project."

About Li-FT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

