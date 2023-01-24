Inversago Pharma Inc. ("Inversago"), a clinical stage biotech company with a unique portfolio of peripherally-acting CB1 inverse agonists, today announced that François Ravenelle, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Glenn Vraniak, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings during the Private Company Exhibition at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference being held January 31 through February 2, 2023.

For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact conference representatives.

About Inversago Pharma

Inversago Pharma is a privately owned, clinical stage, Canadian biotech company, specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally-acting CB1 inverse agonists. Inversago aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), including diabetic nephropathy (DN), type 1 and type 2 diabetes (T1D T2D), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), complications of obesity and hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), as well as fibrotic indications like progressive fibrosis-interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD), including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005328/en/

Contacts:

Glenn S. Vraniak

Chief Financial Officer

Inversago Pharma Inc.

info@inversago.com

Media and Investors

Argot Partners

inversago@argotpartners.com