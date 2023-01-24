Winning Brands Corp.: Bold Ambition by Winning Brands/GestureTek on Display at Emerging Growth Video Conference

Winning Brands GestureTek Division Begins Video Briefing Series Outlining Huge Goals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) and its new GestureTek Division www.GestureTek.com, www.GestureTekHealth.com have struck an upbeat tone to officially launch their operational union, following the court-approved acquisition of GestureTek by Winning Brands. The tone is "Bold Ambition". In a video conference series starting tomorrow, January 25th, Winning Brands and GestureTek management are daring to envision and target a more than $1 Billion market share for their patented gesture recognition and control technology in coming years.

This would represent a dramatic scale of transformation for Winning Brands and GestureTek. Company management will discuss why such a remarkable goal has a surprisingly solid foundation. WNBD shareholders and company watchers are invited to register (at no charge) at the link below. The company's first 30 minute presentation begins at 1:45 pm Eastern. Follow-up video chats will take place every 2 weeks for 3 months. Registrants will also receive relevant updates subsequently.

Winning Brands' Chairman Eric Lehner comments - "The fact that we are launching a series of pre-scheduled video discussions, rather than just one, demonstrates that we have a lot to share. WNBD stockholders will need time to assimilate the breadth and depth of the new GestureTek dimension of Winning Brands. Winning Brands had been a small company previously. Now, an astute set of arrangements has equipped Winning Brands with breathtaking new opportunity. The goal of our management team is to transform WNBD from less than a million in sales to tens of millions at least, and to take a serious bite out of a multi-billion market in which we have unique advantages. It's an amazing sequence of developments for WNBD, and yet a simple Google search of our name "GestureTek" reveals unmatched sector experience and goodwill. This is an immense due diligence validation. GestureTek's legacy of technical and creative accomplishment is beyond impressive. Now, as part of a public company for the first time, GestureTek's stature will broaden. New dynamic will come from WNBD's public company exposure now and in the future."

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS GESTURETEK

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".

Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

