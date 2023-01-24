NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 January 2023 were: 178.71c Capital only USD (cents) 144.45p Capital only Sterling (pence) 179.93c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 145.44p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.