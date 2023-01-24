

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $6.70 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $4.74 billion, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $35.25 billion from $34.07 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.70 Bln. vs. $4.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.56 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $35.25 Bln vs. $34.07 Bln last year.



