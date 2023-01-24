MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group & Health Karma CEO to Participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that MediXall and Health Karma Chief Executive Officer, Travis Jackson has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 2:45 pm ET.

Mr. Jackson will be presenting on a panel focused on "Improving Patient Outcomes & Experiences".

This conference will be live on M-Vest starting at 8:15am ET. Anyone interested in listening to the presentation can sign up through the M-Vest website or by clicking the link below.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarmagroup.com

