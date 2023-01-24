Soter Technologies Earns ASTORS Gold Homeland Security Award

Company lauded for its Juno AI privacy-aware surveillance video analytics solution that helps schools proactively address mental health issues

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, was recognized with a Gold Award in the 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST) for its Juno AI video analytics solution. Providing unmatched behavioral insights and emotional intelligence, Soter's solution exponentially extends the utility and value of video surveillance streams by enabling school administrators to proactively recognize mental health signs that could lead to dangerous or violent situations.

"We are greatly honored to be recognized for our work in applying artificial intelligence to address a significant safety and security need in schools, as well as in commercial buildings and public venues," said Derek Peterson, Soter chief executive officer. "Video surveillance has become ubiquitous and is deployed on a scale that exceeds the ability of security personnel to regularly monitor. Juno AI automates the monitoring of all surveillance streams in real time and alerts personnel when human attention is required."

Juno AI applies a series of unique algorithms to multiple live video streams, recognizing and logging anonymized identities for individuals captured on video, monitoring for emotional changes attributed to these identities, and issuing alerts when anomalous behaviors are detected. In addition, the system will issue alerts based on crowd formations, unusual activities, or even defined objects, enhancing security and enabling preemptive investigation and response.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Editorial Director Tammy Waitt.

