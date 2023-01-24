York IE Becomes HubSpot Gold Partner

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / York IE®, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, has achieved HubSpot gold solutions partner status to further help companies grow their revenue faster.

As a member of the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program , an ecosystem of experts that support the adoption and utilization of HubSpot, York IE is certified to properly implement and manage the platform so companies can:

get better returns on their investment in HubSpot; and

focus on using the platform to deliver business value.

"York IE has been delivering excellent value to HubSpot customers through both new implementations and improving existing ones," said Dan Rosenbaum, strategic channel consultant at HubSpot. "They are able to draw on a lot of different areas of expertise to bring creative and business-first solutions for their clients."

Benefits of York IE HubSpot Services

York IE's Go-to-Market and RevOps Advisory as a Service offering helps early- and growth-stage technology companies accelerate revenue growth by creating systems and processes that put the buyer first.

York IE provides HubSpot implementation, data architecture, automation, reporting and administration to help customers:

develop a results-oriented sales and marketing strategy ;

; optimize their buyer journeys;

forecast and analyze predictable revenue; and

implement a best-in-class GTM tech stack .

"HubSpot is mission-critical software for growing companies," said Craig Handy, director of revenue operations, York IE. "Achieving gold status with HubSpot is a testament to how we have been able to help our customers unify their people, processes, tech and data to develop predictable, scalable revenue engines on the HubSpot platform."

If your company is considering HubSpot or other CRM providers, or you need help managing and optimizing HubSpot to accelerate your business, contact York IE's Advisory as a Service team: https://york.ie/services-request/ .

ABOUT YORK IE

York IE® is a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm for technology companies. The company supports ambitious entrepreneurs, operators and investors on their quest to build startups, innovate at scale and disrupt markets. York IE leverages its proprietary data and automation technology and deep operational expertise to provide advisory as a service and to selectively invest in early-stage B2B SaaS. Fuel® Your Strategic Growth at York IE.

