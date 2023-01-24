WANdisco's deal flow momentum continues, with a $9m contract with a European consumer goods and manufacturing company. This win is notable in that it is the company's first deployment for migrating a manufacturing company's process data to the cloud. The manufacturing sector is increasingly producing large sets of data and has therefore been identified as a strategic target market for WANdisco. The deal provides early support to our recently upgraded 2023 estimates.

