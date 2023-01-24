Rüppell joins the FireTail leadership team from Finland, where the startup has opened a new office in Helsinki to welcome future team members based in that region

FireTail Inc., a disruptor in API security, today announced the appointment of Timo Rüppell to the executive leadership team as Vice President of Product. In conjunction with bringing Rüppell on board, FireTail also opened a new company office in Helsinki, Finland. Historically a strong cybersecurity research center, FireTail looks to expand the company's talent pool based out of Helsinki and the Baltic States.

Rüppell brings to FireTail a wealth of experience in technology development and team leadership for early stage companies. He will work closely with co-founder and CTO Riley Priddle to define and navigate the development of FireTail's API security platform. Previously, Rüppell served as CTO at Mapita Ltd. where he was focused on product design, including security, privacy, and compliance management. Earlier in his career, Rüppell leveraged his PhD in theoretical particle physics as a researcher for Helsinki Institute of Physics.

"FireTail is thrilled to welcome Timo to our growing team. With his background and expertise, I am confident Timo will make a lasting impact on the direction of FireTail's products, as well as the API security market," said Jeremy Snyder, FireTail co-founder and CEO. "It's an exciting time for our company as we expand our presence globally, and plant roots in new cities. We look forward to all the collaboration and innovation that will take place at our new office in Helsinki."

"After another year of watching significant breaches and security incidents at major enterprises play out in the news, the need for a new approach to solving the security threats tied to APIs has never been more clear. I look forward to working with the FireTail team to further their mission of offering simple yet effective API security that makes a positive impact and makes the internet a safer place for everyone," added Rüppell.

FireTail will be at CloudNativeSecurityCon on Feb. 1-2, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Visit the team in the Startup Zone to learn more about FireTail's unique approach to solving API security threats.

The company is actively looking for startup-minded individuals with a passion for application security and cloud technologies to join the team. If you are based in Helsinki and are looking for a new opportunity, learn more about FireTail's open roles and company culture at firetail.io/careers.

About FireTail

FireTail's API security platform protects programmable interfaces with inline API call inspection and blocking, API security posture management, centralized API audit, and detection and response capabilities. The cloud-based solution helps organizations scale their API landscape and reduce the attack surface. FireTail makes API security as simple as import, setup, done.

FireTail is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with additional offices in Dublin, Ireland and Helsinki, Finland. To learn more about FireTail's API security solution visit us at https://firetail.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005251/en/

Contacts:

Tori Odom

LaunchTech Communications

+1-443-752-5466

todom@golaunchtech.com