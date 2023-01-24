HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

net income was $13.7 million compared to $9.2 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.90 compared to $0.60;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.54% compared to 1.02%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 13.37% compared to 9.25%;

net interest income was $37.5 million compared to $34.5 million;

provision for credit losses was $2.2 million compared to $4.0 million;

noninterest income was $8.5 million compared to $7.4 million;

net loan growth was $117.8 million, or 16.4% annualized, compared to $98.5 million, or 14.2% annualized; and

quarterly cash dividends increased $0.01 per share, or 11.1%, to $0.10 per share totaling $1.5 million compared to $0.09 per share totaling $1.4 million.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021:

net income was $22.9 million compared to $21.6 million;

diluted EPS was $1.50 compared to $1.33;

annualized ROA was 1.28% compared to 1.21%;

annualized ROE was 11.32% compared to 10.78%;

net interest income was $72.1 million compared to $54.9 million;

provision for credit losses was $6.2 million compared to a net benefit of $4.0 million;

noninterest income was $15.9 million compared to $20.4 million;

net loan growth was $216.3 million, or 15.6% annualized, compared to a net decrease of $37.2 million, or (1.4)% annualized; and

cash dividends of $0.19 per share totaling $2.9 million compared to $0.17 per share totaling $2.7 million.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on March 2, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2023.

"This was a great quarter for HomeTrust as we continued our margin momentum and double-digit loan growth, and we are pleased with the relative resiliency of our deposit base," said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Deposits declined during the quarter, but less than we had anticipated despite higher yielding alternatives. We continue to be pleased with our asset quality across all our lines of business and the continued strength of the customers and communities we serve.

"From a strategic standpoint, the results of the quarter reflect the transition of our operating model and balance sheet over the last several years. I'm extremely proud of all our teammates and their collective hard work that delivered these strong quarterly results.

"Lastly, for the third year in a row, HomeTrust Bank has been named the "Best Small Bank" in North Carolina by Newsweek. I once again congratulate all our teammates who have made this achievement possible."

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

Net Income. Net income totaled $13.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.5 million, or 48.5%. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were positively impacted by a $3.0 million increase in net interest income and a $1.1 million increase in noninterest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid(2) Yield /

Rate(2) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid(2) Yield /

Rate(2) Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 2,999,207 $ 39,282 5.20 % $ 2,880,148 $ 33,522 4.62 % Commercial paper 34,487 184 2.12 214,214 1,116 2.07 Debt securities available for sale 167,818 1,151 2.72 135,015 678 1.99 Other interest-earning assets(3) 86,430 1,072 4.92 113,821 888 3.10 Total interest-earning assets 3,287,942 41,689 5.03 3,343,198 36,204 4.30 Other assets 236,159 243,113 Total assets 3,524,101 3,586,311 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 627,548 $ 571 0.36 % $ 654,154 $ 268 0.16 % Money market accounts 954,007 1,935 0.80 968,084 521 0.21 Savings accounts 236,027 45 0.08 238,992 45 0.07 Certificate accounts 444,845 1,052 0.94 476,761 561 0.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,262,427 3,603 0.63 2,337,991 1,395 0.24 Borrowings 26,063 254 3.87 1,526 12 3.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,288,490 3,857 0.67 2,339,517 1,407 0.24 Noninterest-bearing deposits 785,785 800,912 Other liabilities 44,333 51,485 Total liabilities 3,118,608 3,191,914 Stockholders' equity 405,493 394,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,524,101 3,586,311 Net earning assets $ 999,452 $ 1,003,681 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.67 % 142.90 % Tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 37,832 $ 34,797 Interest rate spread 4.36 % 4.06 % Net interest margin(4) 4.56 % 4.13 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 37,545 $ 34,520 Interest rate spread 4.33 % 4.02 % Net interest margin(4) 4.53 % 4.10 %





(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans. (2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $287 and $277 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%. (3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $5.5 million, or 15.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, which was driven by a $5.8 million, or 17.3%, increase in interest income on loans. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets and rate paid on liabilities was the result of rising interest rates. Specific to debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained a relatively short-term duration portfolio which has allowed, and will continue to allow, the Company to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 174.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was driven by a $2.2 million, or 158.3%, increase in interest expense on deposits as a result of a 39 basis point increase in the associated average cost of funds, and a $242,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings as a result of higher average balances and higher rates.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands) Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 1,386 $ 4,374 $ 5,760 Commercial paper (936 ) 4 (932 ) Debt securities available for sale 165 308 473 Other interest-earning assets (214 ) 398 184 Total interest-earning assets 401 5,084 5,485 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (11 ) 314 303 Money market accounts (8 ) 1,422 1,414 Savings accounts (1 ) 1 - Certificate accounts (38 ) 529 491 Borrowings 193 49 242 Total interest-bearing liabilities 135 2,315 2,450 Net increase in tax equivalent interest income $ 3,035

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 2,425 $ 3,694 $ (1,269 ) (34 )% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure (85 ) 443 (528 ) (119 ) Commercial paper (100 ) (150 ) 50 33 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,240 $ 3,987 $ (1,747 ) (44 )%

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

$1.6 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$0.4 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the quarter.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $83,000 during the quarter:

$1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.

$1.3 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$1.1 million provision due to a projected worsening of the economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

For both periods presented, the change in the provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $1.1 million, or 14.3%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,523 $ 2,338 $ 185 8 % Loan income and fees 647 570 77 14 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,102 1,586 (484 ) (31 ) BOLI income 494 527 (33 ) (6 ) Operating lease income 1,156 1,585 (429 ) (27 ) Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 1,127 (12 ) 1,139 9,492 Other 1,405 804 601 75 Total noninterest income $ 8,454 $ 7,398 $ 1,056 14 %

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of residential mortgage and SBA loans sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $7.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $183,000 compared to $20.9 million sold with gains of $493,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. There were $8.2 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $568,000 in the current quarter compared to $12.1 million sold and gains of $891,000 in the prior quarter. There were $41.4 million of home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") sold during the current quarter for a gain of $340,000 compared to $22.8 million sold and gains of $202,000 in the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The decrease in operating lease income can be traced to lower contractual earnings as well as gains or losses incurred at the end of operating leases, where we recognized a net loss of $337,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 versus a net gain of $148,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022 two properties were sold for a combined gain of $1.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises and equipment associated with prior branch closures.

Other: The increase in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $12,000, or 0.0%, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,484 $ 14,815 $ (331 ) (2 )% Occupancy expense, net 2,428 2,396 32 1 Computer services 2,796 2,763 33 1 Telephone, postage and supplies 575 603 (28 ) (5 ) Marketing and advertising 481 590 (109 ) (18 ) Deposit insurance premiums 546 542 4 1 Core deposit intangible amortization 26 34 (8 ) (24 ) Merger-related expenses 250 474 (224 ) (47 ) Other 4,490 3,872 618 16 Total noninterest expense $ 26,076 $ 26,089 $ (13 ) - %

Salaries and employee benefits: The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily the result of lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction in the volume of originations due to rising interest rates.

Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for both periods are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction, in addition to ongoing costs incurred in preparation for the transaction.

Other: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022 the Company wrote off $350,000 in previously capitalized costs associated with a technology project which the Company is no longer pursuing. No such expense was incurred in the prior quarter.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $1.4 million as a result of higher taxable income in the current quarter and an increase in the effective tax rate which moved from 22.3% to 22.8% quarter-over-quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Net Income. Net income totaled $22.9 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $21.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5.8%. The results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 were positively impacted by a $17.2 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase of $10.2 million in the provision for credit losses and a $4.7 million decrease in noninterest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid(2) Yield /

Rate(2) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid(2) Yield /

Rate(2) Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 2,939,677 $ 72,814 4.91 % $ 2,819,482 $ 55,441 3.90 % Commercial paper 124,351 1,300 2.07 191,712 458 0.47 Debt securities available for sale 151,417 1,829 2.40 130,143 935 1.43 Other interest-earning assets(3) 100,125 1,960 3.88 126,054 1,576 2.48 Total interest-earning assets 3,315,570 77,903 4.66 3,267,391 58,410 3.55 Other assets 239,636 260,288 Total assets 3,555,206 3,527,679 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 640,851 $ 838 0.26 % $ 635,362 $ 728 0.23 % Money market accounts 961,045 2,456 0.51 993,643 716 0.14 Savings accounts 237,509 89 0.07 223,061 81 0.07 Certificate accounts 460,803 1,615 0.70 450,706 1,352 0.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,300,208 4,998 0.43 2,302,772 2,877 0.25 Borrowings 13,795 266 3.83 56,356 41 0.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,314,003 5,264 0.45 2,359,128 2,918 0.25 Noninterest-bearing deposits 793,349 722,432 Other liabilities 46,501 48,393 Total liabilities 3,153,853 3,129,953 Stockholders' equity 401,353 397,726 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,555,206 3,527,679 Net earning assets $ 1,001,567 $ 908,263 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.28 % 138.50 % Tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 72,639 $ 55,492 Interest rate spread 4.21 % 3.30 % Net interest margin(4) 4.35 % 3.37 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 72,065 $ 54,875 Interest rate spread 4.18 % 3.26 % Net interest margin(4) 4.31 % 3.33 %





(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans. (2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $574 and $617 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%. (3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $19.5 million, or 33.8%, compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021, which was driven by a $17.4 million, or 31.8%, increase in interest income on loans, and a combined increase of $1.7 million, or 124.6%, in interest income on commercial paper and debt securities available for sale. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets and rate paid on liabilities was the result of rising interest rates. Specific to debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained a relatively short-term duration portfolio which has allowed, and will continue to allow, the Company to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.3 million, or 80.4%, compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a $2.1 million, or 73.7%, increase in interest expense on deposits as a result of an 18 basis point increase in the associated average cost of funds.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands) Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 2,363 $ 15,010 $ 17,373 Commercial paper (161 ) 1,003 842 Debt securities available for sale 153 741 894 Other interest-earning assets (324 ) 708 384 Total interest-earning assets 2,031 17,462 19,493 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts 6 104 110 Money market accounts (23 ) 1,763 1,740 Savings accounts 5 3 8 Certificate accounts 30 233 263 Borrowings (31 ) 256 225 Total interest-bearing liabilities (13 ) 2,359 2,346 Net increase in tax equivalent interest income $ 17,147

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Provision (benefit) for credit losses Loans $ 6,119 $ (3,775 ) $ 9,894 262 % Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 358 (235 ) 593 252 Commercial paper (250 ) 50 (300 ) (600 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 6,227 $ (3,960 ) $ 10,187 257 %

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the period:

$1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.

$2.9 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$1.5 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the period.

For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the "loans" portion of the benefit for credit losses was driven by an improvement in the economic forecast, as more clarity was gained regarding the impact of COVID-19 upon the loan portfolio.

For both periods presented, the change in the provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $4.7 million, or 22.7%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 4,861 $ 4,885 $ (24 ) - % Loan income and fees 1,217 1,784 (567 ) (32 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 2,688 7,958 (5,270 ) (66 ) BOLI income 1,021 1,008 13 1 Operating lease income 2,741 3,258 (517 ) (16 ) Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 1,115 (87 ) 1,202 1,382 Other 2,209 1,639 570 35 Total noninterest income $ 15,852 $ 20,445 $ (4,593 ) (22 )%

Loan income and fees: The decrease in loan income and fees was driven by lower underwriting fees, interest rate swap fees, and prepayment penalties in the current period compared to the same period last year, all of which were impacted by rising interest rates.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of residential mortgage and SBA loans sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the six months ended December 31, 2022, $28.2 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $676,000 compared to $150.7 million sold with gains of $4.3 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $20.3 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.5 million in the current period compared to $27.0 million sold and gains of $3.1 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $64.2 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for a gain of $542,000 compared to $72.2 million sold and gains of $426,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold out of the held for investment portfolio during the six months ended December 31, 2021 for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the same period in the current year.

Operating lease income: The decrease in operating lease income can be traced to lower contractual earnings as well as gains or losses incurred at the end of operating leases, where we recognized a net loss of $189,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 versus a net loss of $92,000 in the same period last year.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the six months ended December 31, 2022 two properties were sold for a combined gain of $1.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises and equipment associated with prior branch closures. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.

Other: The increase in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $265,000, or 0.5%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,299 $ 30,152 $ (853 ) (3 )% Occupancy expense, net 4,824 4,718 106 2 Computer services 5,559 5,130 429 8 Telephone, postage and supplies 1,178 1,322 (144 ) (11 ) Marketing and advertising 1,071 1,537 (466 ) (30 ) Deposit insurance premiums 1,088 868 220 25 Core deposit intangible amortization 60 158 (98 ) (62 ) Merger-related expenses 724 - 724 100 Other 8,362 7,953 409 5 Total noninterest expense $ 52,165 $ 51,838 $ 327 1 %

Salaries and employee benefits: The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense in the current period compared to the same period last year is primarily the result of branch closures and lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction in the volume of originations due to rising interest rates.

Computer services: The increase in expense between periods is due to continued investments in technology as well as increases in the cost of services provided by third parties.

Marketing and advertising: The decrease in expense between periods is partially due to timing differences when expenses are incurred and paid as well as lower projected marketing expenses for the current fiscal year versus the prior period.

Deposit insurance premiums: The rates the Company is charged for deposit insurance have increased year-over-year.

Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction, in addition to ongoing costs incurred in preparation for the transaction. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.

Other: During the six months ended December 31, 2022 the Company wrote off $350,000 in previously capitalized costs associated with a technology project which the Company is no longer pursuing. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $831,000 as a result of higher taxable income in the current quarter compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, and an increase in the effective tax rate from 21.3% to 22.6% between periods.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $97.8 million to $3.6 billion and total liabilities increased by $76.5 million to $3.2 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. The combined decrease in commercial paper of $194.4 million and net increase in funding sources of $78.3 million was used to fund loan growth of $216.3 million during the period.

Stockholders' equity increased $21.3 million to $410.2 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. Activity within stockholders' equity included $22.9 million in net income, $2.7 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, offset by $2.9 million in cash dividends declared and a $1.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with available for sale debt securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $38.9 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.7 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $760,000 for the same period last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.13% for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.05% for the corresponding period last year.

Nonperforming assets increased by $54,000, or 0.9%, to $6.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets included $6.2 million in nonaccruing loans and $200,000 of real estate owned ("REO") at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.1 million and $200,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.21% at December 31, 2022 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.50% at December 31, 2022 from 0.61% at June 30, 2022. Classified assets decreased $3.2 million, or 15.1%, to $18.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022, due to loan paydowns.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had assets of $3.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the remaining effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and remaining duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and labor shortages, and market liquidity, both nationally and in our market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including the proposed acquisition of Quantum Capital Corp. might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on our website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022(1) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash $ 15,825 $ 18,026 $ 20,910 $ 19,783 $ 20,586 Interest-bearing deposits 149,209 76,133 84,209 32,267 14,240 Cash and cash equivalents 165,034 94,159 105,119 52,050 34,826 Commercial paper, net - 85,296 194,427 312,918 254,157 Certificates of deposit in other banks 29,371 27,535 23,551 28,125 34,002 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 147,942 161,741 126,978 106,315 121,851 FHLB and FRB stock 13,661 9,404 9,326 10,451 10,368 SBIC investments, at cost 12,414 12,235 12,758 12,589 11,749 Loans held for sale, at fair value 518 - - - - Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 72,777 76,252 79,307 85,263 102,070 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 2,985,623 2,867,783 2,769,295 2,699,538 2,696,072 Allowance for credit losses - loans (38,859 ) (38,301 ) (34,690 ) (31,034 ) (30,933 ) Loans, net 2,946,764 2,829,482 2,734,605 2,668,504 2,665,139 Premises and equipment, net 65,216 68,705 69,094 69,629 69,461 Accrued interest receivable 11,076 9,667 8,573 7,980 8,200 Deferred income taxes, net 11,319 11,838 11,487 12,494 12,019 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 96,335 95,837 95,281 94,740 94,209 Goodwill 25,638 25,638 25,638 25,638 25,638 Core deposit intangibles, net 32 58 93 135 185 Other assets 48,918 47,339 52,967 54,954 58,945 Total assets $ 3,647,015 $ 3,555,186 $ 3,549,204 $ 3,541,785 $ 3,502,819 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,048,020 $ 3,102,668 $ 3,099,761 $ 3,059,157 $ 2,998,691 Borrowings 130,000 - - 30,000 48,000 Other liabilities 58,840 56,296 60,598 57,497 54,382 Total liabilities 3,236,860 3,158,964 3,160,359 3,146,654 3,101,073 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 157 156 156 160 163 Additional paid in capital 128,486 127,153 126,106 136,181 147,552 Retained earnings 290,271 278,120 270,276 265,609 258,986 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (5,026 ) (5,158 ) (5,290 ) (5,422 ) (5,555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,733 ) (4,049 ) (2,403 ) (1,397 ) 600 Total stockholders' equity 410,155 396,222 388,845 395,131 401,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,647,015 $ 3,555,186 $ 3,549,204 $ 3,541,785 $ 3,502,819





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 15,673,595 at December 31, 2022; 15,632,348 at September 30, 2022; 15,591,466 at June 30, 2022; 15,978,262 at March 31, 2022; and 16,303,461 at December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 38,995 $ 33,245 $ 72,240 $ 54,824 Commercial paper 184 1,116 1,300 458 Debt securities available for sale 1,151 678 1,829 935 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 1,072 888 1,960 1,576 Total interest and dividend income 41,402 35,927 77,329 57,793 Interest expense Deposits 3,603 1,395 4,998 2,877 Borrowings 254 12 266 41 Total interest expense 3,857 1,407 5,264 2,918 Net interest income 37,545 34,520 72,065 54,875 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,240 3,987 6,227 (3,960 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 35,305 30,533 65,838 58,835 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,523 2,338 4,861 4,885 Loan income and fees 647 570 1,217 1,784 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,102 1,586 2,688 7,958 BOLI income 494 527 1,021 1,008 Operating lease income 1,156 1,585 2,741 3,258 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 1,127 (12 ) 1,115 (87 ) Other 1,405 804 2,209 1,639 Total noninterest income 8,454 7,398 15,852 20,445 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,484 14,815 29,299 30,152 Occupancy expense, net 2,428 2,396 4,824 4,718 Computer services 2,796 2,763 5,559 5,130 Telephone, postage, and supplies 575 603 1,178 1,322 Marketing and advertising 481 590 1,071 1,537 Deposit insurance premiums 546 542 1,088 868 Core deposit intangible amortization 26 34 60 158 Merger-related expenses 250 474 724 - Other 4,490 3,872 8,362 7,953 Total noninterest expense 26,076 26,089 52,165 51,838 Income before income taxes 17,683 11,842 29,525 27,442 Income tax expense 4,025 2,643 6,668 5,837 Net income $ 13,658 $ 9,199 $ 22,857 $ 21,605

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 1.51 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 1.50 $ 1.33 Average shares outstanding Basic 15,028,179 14,988,006 15,008,092 15,696,765 Diluted 15,161,153 15,130,762 15,145,701 16,057,607 Book value per share at end of period $ 26.17 $ 25.35 $ 26.17 $ 24.64 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 24.53 $ 23.70 $ 24.53 $ 23.06 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Total shares outstanding at end of period 15,673,595 15,632,348 15,673,595 16,303,461





(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method. (2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.54 % 1.02 % 1.28 % 1.21 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 13.37 9.25 11.32 10.78 Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2) 5.03 4.30 4.66 3.55 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 0.24 0.45 0.25 Tax equivalent average interest rate spread(2) 4.36 4.06 4.21 3.30 Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3) 4.56 4.13 4.35 3.37 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.67 142.90 143.28 138.50 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.94 2.89 2.91 2.92 Efficiency ratio 56.69 62.24 59.33 68.82 Efficiency ratio - adjusted(4) 58.12 60.69 59.36 68.19





(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate. (2) The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% combined federal and state tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.21 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.23 Total classified assets to total assets 0.50 0.54 0.61 0.61 0.65 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 629.40 561.10 566.83 534.06 500.70 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 1.34 1.25 1.15 1.15 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.25 0.01 (0.10 ) (0.11 ) 0.15 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 11.25 % 11.14 % 10.96 % 11.16 % 11.47 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 10.62 10.50 10.31 10.51 10.81 Average equity to average assets 11.50 11.00 10.93 11.32 11.28





(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At December 31, 2022, there were $1.8 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $3.2 million, or 52.0%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date. (2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Commercial real estate loans Construction and land development $ 328,253 $ 310,985 $ 291,202 251,668 226,439 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 340,824 336,456 335,658 332,078 323,434 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 690,241 661,644 662,159 688,071 709,825 Multifamily 69,156 79,082 81,086 82,035 80,071 Total commercial real estate loans 1,428,474 1,388,167 1,370,105 1,353,852 1,339,769 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 194,465 205,606 192,652 167,342 162,396 Equipment finance 426,507 411,012 394,541 378,629 367,008 Municipal leases 135,922 130,777 129,766 130,260 131,078 PPP loans 214 238 661 2,756 19,044 Total commercial loans 757,108 747,633 717,620 678,987 679,526 Residential real estate loans Construction and land development 100,002 91,488 81,847 72,735 69,253 One-to-four family 400,595 374,849 354,203 347,945 356,850 HELOCs 194,296 164,701 160,137 155,356 158,984 Total residential real estate loans 694,893 631,038 596,187 576,036 585,087 Consumer loans 105,148 100,945 85,383 90,663 91,690 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 2,985,623 2,867,783 2,769,295 2,699,538 2,696,072 Allowance for credit losses - loans (38,859 ) (38,301 ) (34,690 ) (31,034 ) (30,933 ) Loans, net $ 2,946,764 $ 2,829,482 $ 2,734,605 $ 2,668,504 $ 2,665,139

As of December 31, 2022, $28.6 million of commercial and industrial and $4.8 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. As of June 30, 2022, $17.5 million of commercial and industrial and $0.4 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. Although we value these strategic relationships, in August 2022 we temporarily paused purchases within both loan segments until the impact of the current economic environment upon these portfolios can be better understood.

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 726,416 $ 794,242 $ 745,746 $ 704,344 $ 677,159 NOW accounts 638,896 636,859 654,981 652,577 644,343 Money market accounts 992,083 960,150 969,661 1,026,595 1,010,901 Savings accounts 230,896 240,412 238,197 232,831 224,474 Total core deposits 2,588,291 2,631,663 2,608,585 2,616,347 2,556,877 Certificates of deposit 459,729 471,005 491,176 442,810 441,814 Total $ 3,048,020 $ 3,102,668 $ 3,099,761 $ 3,059,157 $ 2,998,691

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Noninterest expense $ 26,076 $ 26,089 $ 52,165 $ 51,838 Less: merger expense 250 474 724 - Noninterest expense - adjusted $ 25,826 $ 25,615 $ 51,441 $ 51,838 Net interest income $ 37,545 $ 34,520 $ 72,065 $ 54,875 Plus: tax equivalent adjustment 287 277 574 617 Plus: noninterest income 8,454 7,398 15,852 20,445 Less: gain on sale of equity securities 721 - 721 - Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 1,127 (12 ) 1,115 (87 ) Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted $ 44,438 $ 42,207 $ 86,655 $ 76,024 Efficiency ratio 56.69 % 62.24 % 59.33 % 68.82 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted 58.12 % 60.69 % 59.36 % 68.19 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 410,155 $ 396,222 $ 388,845 $ 395,131 $ 401,746 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 25,663 25,683 25,710 25,742 25,780 Tangible book value $ 384,492 $ 370,539 $ 363,135 $ 369,389 $ 375,966 Common shares outstanding 15,673,595 15,632,348 15,591,466 15,978,262 16,303,461 Book value per share at end of period $ 26.17 $ 25.35 $ 24.94 $ 24.73 $ 24.64 Tangible book value per share at end of period $ 24.53 $ 23.70 $ 23.29 $ 23.12 $ 23.06

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Tangible equity(1) $ 384,492 $ 370,539 $ 363,135 $ 369,389 $ 375,966 Total assets 3,647,015 3,555,186 3,549,204 3,541,785 3,502,819 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 25,663 25,683 25,710 25,742 25,780 Total tangible assets $ 3,621,352 $ 3,529,503 $ 3,523,494 $ 3,516,043 $ 3,477,039 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.62 % 10.50 % 10.31 % 10.51 % 10.81 %



