Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Buzzvel, a leading provider of software design and engineering services, announces that it will be attending a major conference on Laravel and related technologies, Laracon EU Lisbon 2023, as a silver sponsor.

"We are very excited to be part of Laracon EU Lisbon 2023," says Mauro Gama, Co-Founder of Buzzvel. "It will be a great opportunity for us to connect with our clients and business partners from around the world and share our expertise in software design and engineering."

Laracon EU is a two-day event that brings together people from all over the world who are passionate about learning and sharing knowledge about Laravel and related technologies. It will take place on January 26-27, 2023 at Lx Factory in Lisbon, Portugal.

Buzzvel specializes in mobile application development, web development, product design (UX/UI), and product management with teams strategically located around the globe. The company says it is dedicated to helping its clients create compelling digital experiences that advance their business goals.

"At Buzzvel, we don't just develop software - we create an experience," said Gama. "We always strive to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and design trends so that our clients can get the best possible results."

At the conference, Buzzvel will be showcasing its expertise in web and mobile app development. In addition to attending the conference, Buzzvel says it will also be hosting several networking receptions and meet-ups for its clients, partners, and friends.

Buzzvel is a Lisbon-based software engineering and design firm. Founded in 2012, the company has provided services for companies of all sizes. Buzzvel has a team of software engineers, designers, product managers, and strategists who specialize in mobile, web, and enterprise solutions.

