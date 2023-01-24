Thin client Market worth $1.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thin client market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key factors fueling the growth of the thin client market include rising investments in data centers by leading corporations and the growing digitization of the financial sector.





The standalone thin client segment is projected to hold the highest account from 2023 to 2028

The standalone thin client does not process any data; it processes only the user interface (UI). Its deployment is more cost-effective than deploying regular PCs. Thin client computing offers data centralization, which reduces IT support and licensing costs. Standalone thin clients find applications in multiple sectors, such as enterprise, banking, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and government. The increased awareness among consumers regarding the cost-effectiveness associated with remote desktops is projected to drive the demand for standalone thin clients.

Shift from traditional to smart manufacturing in the industrial sector is estimated to contribute to the industrial segment market growth

Modern automation is all about visualization. It is common to have computers operating in many locations in a production facility. PCs have brought massive transformations in recent years in all aspects of manufacturing, from planning, designing, control, distribution, processing, and marketing to production. Whereas, by using thin client, the data is stored in the cloud and cannot be breached by any endpoints, giving the manufacturing workshop a secure and cost-effective solution. The thin client system works perfectly in any extreme environment inside the manufacturing unit. More and more enterprises are moving toward smart factory solutions with cost-effective and more secure benefits.

Europe region is expected to hold a moderate growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

The robust economic infrastructure and high internet penetration make Europe one of the top markets for cloud-based services. Various enterprises in Europe are adopting virtualization solutions. Organizations in Europe are using desktop virtualization solutions in various verticals, such as IT, education, and healthcare, which is driving the growth of the thin client market. Micro Focus (UK), VXL Technology (UK), and Siemens AG (Germany) are some players offering thin client and related solutions in Europe and worldwide. The increase in enterprise computing and the rise in virtual desktop and cloud infrastructure hosting is also the major reason behind the growth of the thin client market in the region.

The key players operating in the thin client market are HP (US), Dell Technologies (US), Centerm (China), IGEL (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), NComputing (US), Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Acer (Taiwan), Intel (US), 10ZiG (US), Siemens (Germany), Chip PC (Israel), Clearcube Technology (UK), VXL Technology (UK), Stratodesk Corp (US), OnLogic (US), Clientron Corp. (Taiwan), Arista Corporation (US), Thinvent (India), Seal Technologies (India), Atrust (Taiwan) and Praim (Italy).

