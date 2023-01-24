Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
24.01.23
11:46 Uhr
25,010 Euro
-0,380
-1,50 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,08015:41
25,01025,08015:41
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2023 | 15:26
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity Ranked One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The list was announced during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

STOCKHOLM / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Essity

Originally published on Essity News Center.

The Global 100 list represents the top 1% of companies in the world in terms of sustainability performance. Corporate Knights analyzes and compares 6,720 publicly traded companies with a minimum gross revenue of USD 1bn against global industry peers. The ranking is based on 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity.

"We are proud to once again be ranked as one of the world's most sustainable companies. As a global company providing hygiene and health solutions to over a billion people every day, Essity makes a real impact when it comes to people and the environment. Our inclusion in Corporate Knight's index demonstrates our commitment to responsible business practices throughout our value chain," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that publishes a magazine focused on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on http://www.corporateknights.com.

Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

Essity, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736509/Essity-Ranked-One-of-the-Worlds-Most-Sustainable-Companies

ESSITY AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.