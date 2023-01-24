Provo, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Loyal Energy has recently launched a new program to provide the best option for home improvement financing and fulfilment for the home.

Loyal Energy

"Our main goal is to help the world become more loyal to themselves, others and the environment, one family at a time. What better place to start than with the home. The problem with today's economy is families don't have disposable income to update or improve their home, which is a families number one asset. With our new in house financing we are making it easier for families to get more affordable options to update the most important place on earth, the home," says Tanner Halford, CEO of Loyal Energy.

Many homes have yet to receive a home energy audit, showing homeowners where their home needs updating to run at peak performance. Loyal Energy solves this problem by offering a home energy audit to every customer. After reviewing the audit with the customer, Loyal will then assist them in locating the most affordable financing, then install or fulfil on the products or services.

According to Loyal Energy's chief marketing officer, Jordan Evans, strengthening families is the company's core objective. "We are in the people business. If we cannot save them money or put them in a better situation, then we are not doing our job," he says.

Loyal Energy is a one-stop shop for families to provide an updated home. It is the first company to finance and fulfil home improvement needs like solar, smart homes, roofs, security, heating, and cooling.

Loyal Energy provides in-house financing, enabling customers to get more done while spending less.

Over the last three years, the company's sales org has helped more than 4,000 homes and generated over $160 million in company revenue. Loyal Energy's goal this year is to achieve $100 million in revenue.

About Loyal Energy:

Loyal Energy is the first home experience firm to establish its in-house financing, called "Loyal Financing." The company helps households find lower-cost financing for the most important place on the planet, their home. They believe a house to be a safe place that meets all of the family's basic necessities. Loyal Energy's ability to provide low-interest financing allowed the company to help thousands of families save money for more important things.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Loyal Energy

Contact Email: info@loyalenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152261