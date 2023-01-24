Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TH ISIN: LT0000102253 Ticker-Symbol: ZH5 
Frankfurt
24.01.23
08:01 Uhr
0,689 Euro
+0,001
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7140,72115:41
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2023 | 15:34
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purchase of own shares of AB Šiauliu bankas

From 2023-01-25 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS
(ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2023-01-26. Order entry
-untill 15:30 EET. Order uncross - 15:45 EET. 
The settlement date - 2023-01-27.
The price per share is EUR 0.75
The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 491 317
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: SAB1LOS4



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
SIAULIU BANKAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.