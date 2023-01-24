Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
24.01.2023
Carnival PLC - Cunard sees strongest start to Wave in the last decade

Carnival PLC - Cunard sees strongest start to Wave in the last decade

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Cunard sees strongest start to Wave in the last decade

24 January 2023 [Southampton, UK] Cunard has reported that in the first week of January it has booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade.

The luxury brand has seen strong booking momentum across 2023 and 2024 sailings, with summer itineraries and Queen Anne's maiden season proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Carnival UK president, Sture Myrmell said, "Following two of our strongest booking periods in 2022, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the start of Wave."

"We've increased our marketing investment significantly, including the use of TV advertising for the first time as we reach and appeal to new audiences."

"It's clear that guests are looking forward to stepping back on board both in the UK and across all our global markets."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further press information in the UK, please contact:

  • Sam Cole, sam.cole@cunard.co.uk, +44 (0)7901 275162
  • Hannah Reay, Hannah.reay@cunard.co.uk, +44 (0)7833 855743

For further press information in North America, please contact:
Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310-926-7686, jchase@cunard.com
Cindy Adams, cindy@mgamediagroup.com

Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard
Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline
YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets (for media only)
Cunard photography is available online at?https://cunard.assetbank-server.com
Email: pressoffice@cunard.co.uk
Password: Cunard175

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation.

A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable.

Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).??

© 2023 PR Newswire
