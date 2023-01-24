Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 542145 ISIN: US1747151025 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
24.01.23
17:03 Uhr
13,050 US-Dollar
-0,260
-1,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIZENS HOLDING
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY13,050-1,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.