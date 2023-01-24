

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.01.2023 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director and Chairman b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Deferred Compensation Units ("DSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of Ordinary Shares and disposal of Ordinary Shares

The acquisition of 24,536.675 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc as a result of a deferred compensation distribution and the withholding of 9,991.124 shares by Linde plc at a market price of $US330.00 per share to cover tax witholdings, resulting in 14,545.551 net shares held.



Disposal of DSUs

The disposal of 24,536.675 DSUs as a result of distribution under the company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan")



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Ordinary Shares US$0.00 24,536.675 Disposal of Ordinary Shares US$330.00 9,991.124 Disposal of DSUs US$0.00 24,536.675 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 20 JANUARY 2023

f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue

g) Additional Information 9,991.124 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$330.00 to cover the tax withholdings, resulting in 14,545.551 net shares held.

