Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
24.01.23
20:52 Uhr
119,88 Euro
-0,70
-0,58 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,98120,1820:59
119,96120,1220:59
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2023 | 20:50
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualcomm: Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa's Story: Growing a Sustainable Farming Industry in Vietnam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by Cherie Blair Foundation for Women on cherieblairfoundation.org

Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa's company, Abavina, is on a mission to increase the production capacity of environmentally friendly farmers. She dreams of a world where everyone lives in harmony with the environment. Now, with support from our award winning mobile business skills app, HerVenture, she's bringing that dream to life.

Continue reading here

Qualcomm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736587/Nguyen-Thi-Kim-Thoas-Story-Growing-a-Sustainable-Farming-Industry-in-Vietnam

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.