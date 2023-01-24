Qualcomm: Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa's Story: Growing a Sustainable Farming Industry in Vietnam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Qualcomm

Nguyen Thi Kim Thoa's company, Abavina, is on a mission to increase the production capacity of environmentally friendly farmers. She dreams of a world where everyone lives in harmony with the environment. Now, with support from our award winning mobile business skills app, HerVenture, she's bringing that dream to life.

Image courtesy of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

