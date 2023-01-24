Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Noryan, a black owned luxury home fragrance company in New York City, has recently announced that it was certified by the Black Chamber of Commerce, boosting their company as 2023 begins. The business is excited for this newest development, as it hopes to continue its momentum throughout the year.

Noryan, meaning "Symbol of Love", was founded by Brian and Norah, a father and daughter duo. Brian had been curating scents since age 11 and wanted to share his passion with his daughter, Norah, while building a legacy. The pair created Noryan as an olfactive scenting and scent marketing company that harnesses the power of scent to, "express identities, transform moods and trigger special memories." Their products are animal-safe, non-toxic, and cruelty free.

"We put this passion into our range of invigorating and luxurious essential/aroma oils, diffusers and candles," explains Brian. "We believe that anyone, whether as a business or an individual, should be able to experience scenting in a way that resonates with who they are."

The Black Chamber of Commerce of New York City is an organization connecting MBE and WBE organizations in New York City and New York State to procurement contracts from businesses across New York State and New Jersey. The certification for Noryan allows for opportunities to help their business grow.

Alongside certification and partnership, Noryan will begin collaborating with a fragrance house in order to bring their signature scents to homes and cars. The company currently features several scent profiles on their website, which they have been working to utilize within several different platforms.

As the business stands at the moment, Noryan offers luxe scents in candles, diffusers, bath and body products, electric lighters and essential oils/aromas. The company even has begun offering custom home scents through HVAC dispersion. The updated HVAC scenting allows users to release aroma oils through the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) system of their space, both commercial or residential.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Noryan is thrilled to be launching its exclusive Valentine's and Galentine's Day gift sets. Currently, the company operates and ships to 10 states throughout the US, though with time, the team hopes to build their company in such a way that would allow them to function on a wider, national level.

"We envision a community of people who appreciate extraordinary scents and understand the power that fragrance has on your mood," Watkins explains. "We believe that to smell good is to feel good, and through our scents, we hope to promote just that."

Noryan is a black-owned scent marketing and luxury home fragrance company based in Brooklyn, New York. The company creates scents and offers custom scenting services to consumers and businesses For more information about Noryan, visit their website and social media accounts.

