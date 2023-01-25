



Singapore, Jan 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) workshop is back for 2023 in Singapore. Infocus International is delighted to bring one of their best events to professionals from all around the world and it will be commencing on 6th February 2023 in Singapore.We need new infrastructure. Roads, airports, schools, hospitals and housing: the list is enormous and growing. Yet severely limited budgets, economic uncertainty caused by volatile commodity prices, and deficits continue to prevent government at all levels from delivering the kinds of structural change that has always been needed.In response, some countries have developed relatively successful PPP programmes - similar in many ways yet with specific national characteristics. Challenges remain throughout each region and are intensifying in the current environment. Merely grasping the concepts of PPP does not do justice to our great responsibility of having an ownership in the country's future. We already know what we need to do, now is the time to really discover HOW. Beginning with an in-depth understanding of how PPPs work, from financial, commercial, project & legal aspects, we seek to push our participants to innovate with real life case studies, group discussions and technical evaluation.One of our past participants from Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Ltd shared that, "The facilitator was very knowledgeable on the subject matter, very responsive to questions and innovative in the delivery of the PPP training program. The knowledge gained will assist me in productive participation in ongoing and planned PPP Projects in my country."Another past participant from PNG Ports Corporation also mentioned that, "This is an excellent course for anyone involved in PPP. Highly recommended."Benefits of Attending:- Use best practices from international case studies of successful PPP transactions and common practical pitfalls to avoid- Design and manage PPP legal, regulatory & institutional frameworks to attract investors and complete PPP transactions- Apply models for the efficient design and completion of PPP feasibility studies- Understand project financing requirements and evaluate PPP financial models for both affordability and bankability- Evaluate and apply different credit enhancement techniques to ensure PPP bankability, including blended financing, viability gap funding (VGF), partial guarantees, risk insurance products, output-based aid (OBA) and other financial instruments- Design PPP transaction implementation plans and manage & oversee PPP transaction advisors for reaching commercial closure and financial closure- Models for PPP tender documents, including PPP Project Information Memoranda ("InfoMemos"), Requests for Qualifications (RFQs), Requests for Proposals (RFPs)- International models for designing and drafting PPP contracts & agreements- Environmental & social impact mitigation techniques to structure sustainable private investments in public infrastructure- Plans for managing sustainable PPP contracts including ensuring technical performance, quality of service delivery, price review & adjustment regulatory models, legal contract management and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) techniquesWant to learn more?Simply email to esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to register your attendance. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/pppAbout Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.comSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.