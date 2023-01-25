Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2023

The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023



Das Instrument CVQ GB0030591514 TP GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2023

The instrument CVQ GB0030591514 TP GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023



Das Instrument UIG3 DE000A2DTMN6 FRANKFURTER STIFT.FONDS R INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023

The instrument UIG3 DE000A2DTMN6 FRANKFURTER STIFT.FONDS R INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2023

BIFFA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de