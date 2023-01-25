Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928619 ISIN: CH0013841017 Ticker-Symbol: LO3 
Lang & Schwarz
25.01.23
09:12 Uhr
471,65 Euro
-13,30
-2,74 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
471,20472,1009:12
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONZA GROUP AG471,65-2,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.