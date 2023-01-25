DJ Lepermislibre: Lepermislibre announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris

Press release Lyon, 25 January 2023 Lepermislibre announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth^® market in Paris . A capital increase of around EUR8 million, which could amount to EUR9.2 million if the extension clause isexercised in full and to EUR10.6 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full . EUR5.3 million already secured in the form of subscription commitments from cornerstone investors,representing around 66% of the base deal . Subscription price of the new shares: EUR3.83 . Subscription period: 25 January to 7 February 2023 inclusive for the Firm Price Offer and until 8February 2023 (12 p.m.) for the Global Placement . Securities eligible for PEA equity savings plans, PME-ETI equity savings plans, income tax reduction of25% for subscription to the share capital of SMEs, the scheme of reinvesting capital gains, and "InnovativeCompany" classification by Bpifrance[1] Lepermislibre, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400F2Z1 - Ticker: ALLPL). On 24 January 2023, the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) approved the Prospectus under number 23-023, comprising the Registration Document, approved on 13 January 2023 under number I.23-001, a Transaction Memorandum and the Prospectus Summary (included in the Transaction Memorandum and appended to this press release). The number 1 exam taken in France is going digital, driven by a favourable regulatory framework More than 1.2 million people take their driving test every year^^[2], representing a market worth around EUR2.2 billion in France^^[3], and making it the leading exam taken, ahead of the French baccalaureate exams that students sit at age 18. A driving licence is reckoned to be essential by 86% of young people (aged 18 to 26)^^[4], as it represents a passport to employment, social and economic inclusion, and autonomy and independence for the holder. Until recently, delays in booking a test slot were an obstacle to obtaining a driving licence, with waiting times sometimes running up to 12 months. A new platform for allocating practical test slots, known as "RDVPermis", has been set up by the government, with a view to radically reforming driving test bookings. By basing the number of test slots allocated on the number of full-time employed driving instructors, this new system changes the landscape in favour of online driving schools and boosts the market by making it possible to offer slots to candidates with significantly shorter waiting times (32 days on average). Gradually rolled out from 2021, a new push was launched in 2023 to make the RDVPermis available throughout France. This transformation will constitute a new growth driver for Lepermislibre, already confirmed as being on a trajectory of development and expanding market share. A pure player in online driving schools, the leading French player in the market At the forefront of the digitalisation of the driving training market, Lepermislibre, the first online driving school approved by the government back in 2014, is reinventing driving lessons by providing an offering that departs radically from that of traditional driving schools, one more in line with the new uses and lifestyle of the "digital native" generation that has grown up as digital technology has developed. A cornerstone of its service, Lepermislibre brings together a community of more than 900 loyal, committed and passionate instructors^^[5], all of whom are state-qualified, delivering driving training of recognised quality each and every day: nearly 240,000 lessons have been scored by candidates since the business began, giving an overall average rate of 4.94/5^^[6]. The great flexibility of driving training is also popular with candidates, with unprecedented freedom to schedule driving lesson time, 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in more than 500 towns and cities in France and 1,480 meeting points, releasing learners from the constraints of time and place. These benefits, combined with a price 30% lower than a traditional driving school^^[7], have already attracted more than 360,000 candidates registered on the platform since start-up to follow theory and practical driving training[8]. In 2021 alone, 110,000 candidates took lessons, an increase of 44% compared to 2020. A development model rooted in technology At the core of its model, Lepermislibre started by building a solid technological base around a unique integrated and scalable proprietary platform, now representing more than 10,000 man-days of development effort. Optimisation of the candidate experience, improvement in driving training, maximisation of instructor throughput, automated booking of slots, leveraging data - Lepermislibre's IT teams are developing new services and systems with the aim of delivering ever greater value to candidates and instructors: unlimited online theory training, virtual reality videos, geolocation, rating of instructors by candidates, online progress tracking, algorithmic prediction of test success, etc. As at 30 June 2022, more than 40% of employees were working in IT and data roles. A seven-fold increase in revenue between 2019 and 2021 and greater investment in 2022 in preparation for acceleration in growth Illustrating the success of its business model, Lepermislibre has experienced strong growth over recent years. In the space of three years, its revenue has increased seven-fold, solely through organic growth, as confirmed by its reported 2021 sales of EUR12.2 million, which were up 185% on the previous financial year. In 2022, to seize all the opportunities offered by a considerable market still to be conquered, the regulatory framework of which is evolving favourably, and with barriers to entry that leave little room for new entrants, Lepermislibre decided to make the effort to increase its investments: . In staffing, Lepermislibre has made 25 recruitments over the year 2022, compared to 24 over the year2021, bringing the total headcount to 82 employees by December 31, 2022; . In marketing and advertising, with expenditure in 2022 equating to 22% of revenue, compared with 8% in2021, to boost the reach of its offering and brand visibility at both local and national levels. Despite this structuring to prepare for expanded market share, growth has remained steady with revenue reaching EUR14.8 million[9] in 2022. A proactive approach to corporate social responsibility Beyond financial performance, Lepermislibre has adopted a proactive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Its commitment is shown in the rating of 56/100 issued in August 2022 by the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance, a level described as "advanced". With this rating, Lepermislibre is over 35 points ahead of the average benchmark of comparable size and sector companies. A clear roadmap for acceleration Lepermislibre is now ready to move to the next level in its development. To reach it, Lepermislibre intends to pursue an aggressive strategy focused on three key strategy areas: . Accelerated brand awareness nationwide with a poster campaign rolled out in 2022 across all large andmedium-sized towns and cities in France, combined with more intense communication activities from 2023; . Denser geographic coverage to include towns with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants, where Lepermislibre haslittle or no presence, and expansion of the partner instructor network in larger towns and cities where the companyis already well-established; . Enhancing and diversifying the offering around product innovation, leveraging data, the promotion ofeco-driving and insurance. Since the second half of 2022, Lepermislibre has been offering a brokerage servicewhich it has been developing, before launching its own insurance company at the end of 2023 relying on candidate'sdata optimization in targeting drivers, in partnership with a major insurer. Our ambition is to become the leading French market player in online driving training This aggressive strategy should enable Lepermislibre to make an operating profit (EBITDA) at the end of 2024 (vs. a loss of EUR557k at the end of 2021), and to achieve revenue of between EUR45 million and EUR50 million from 2025, with a gross margin topping 30% (vs. 33% in 2021). This equates to a weighted average growth rate of approximately 40% a year between 2021 and 2025. Over and above these financial ambitions, our long-term goal is to build the leading French market player in online driving training. An IPO on Euronext Growth Paris to underpin growth Lepermislibre's planned IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris aims to provide the Company with the additional financial resources required to implement the key strands of its development strategy so that it can step up growth and reach its targets. As such, the net proceeds from the funds raised under the Offer of approximately EUR8 million, i.e. net proceeds of approximately EUR7 million (based on full subscription and before exercise of the extension clause and over-allotment option), which may be raised to around EUR10.6 million (after exercise of the extension clause and the over-allotment option), will be allocated as follows: . approximately 60% for the continuation of the Company's strategy of diversifying its offering; . approximately 40% for the densification of the geographical network and the continued development of thenetwork of partner teachers. In the event of subscription for the Offer of only 75%, the funds raised would be allocated as follows to the categories referred to above: EUR3 million for the continuation of the Company's strategy of diversifying its offering and the remainder for the

