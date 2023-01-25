Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 
Tradegate
23.01.23
21:16 Uhr
64,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,53 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
64,5065,0009:12
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2023 | 08:02
74 Leser
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 25

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:24 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:8,910
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.7800
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.2400
Average price paid per share:£ 57.0800

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,440,271 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 8,910 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

8,910

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.2400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.7800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 57.0800

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

24/01/2023

10:47:04

GMT

56

56.8600

XLON

698972247182513

24/01/2023

10:47:04

GMT

137

56.8600

XLON

698972247182512

24/01/2023

11:05:21

GMT

121

56.9000

XLON

698972247183888

24/01/2023

11:07:11

GMT

83

56.8800

XLON

698972247184049

24/01/2023

11:11:21

GMT

72

56.8600

XLON

698972247184384

24/01/2023

11:14:34

GMT

29

56.8400

XLON

698972247184513

24/01/2023

11:14:34

GMT

33

56.8400

XLON

698972247184512

24/01/2023

11:20:03

GMT

13

56.7800

XLON

698972247184776

24/01/2023

11:20:03

GMT

72

56.7800

XLON

698972247184775

24/01/2023

11:28:36

GMT

71

56.8400

XLON

698972247185467

24/01/2023

11:35:23

GMT

3

56.9000

XLON

698972247186021

24/01/2023

11:35:23

GMT

58

56.9000

XLON

698972247186022

24/01/2023

11:42:57

GMT

84

56.9800

XLON

698972247186568

24/01/2023

11:47:21

GMT

42

56.9800

XLON

698972247186802

24/01/2023

11:47:21

GMT

91

56.9800

XLON

698972247186803

24/01/2023

11:53:59

GMT

69

57.0000

XLON

698972247187286

24/01/2023

12:01:01

GMT

63

57.0200

XLON

698972247187843

24/01/2023

12:06:14

GMT

104

57.0000

XLON

698972247188207

24/01/2023

12:11:10

GMT

24

57.0200

XLON

698972247188916

24/01/2023

12:11:10

GMT

38

57.0200

XLON

698972247188915

24/01/2023

12:18:07

GMT

12

56.9800

XLON

698972247189481

24/01/2023

12:18:07

GMT

77

56.9800

XLON

698972247189482

24/01/2023

12:31:47

GMT

93

57.0400

XLON

698972247190575

24/01/2023

12:33:02

GMT

153

57.0200

XLON

698972247190722

24/01/2023

12:41:16

GMT

70

57.0200

XLON

698972247191250

24/01/2023

12:46:47

GMT

29

57.0200

XLON

698972247191714

24/01/2023

12:46:47

GMT

41

57.0200

XLON

698972247191713

24/01/2023

13:05:35

GMT

178

57.0600

XLON

698972247193138

24/01/2023

13:08:13

GMT

22

57.1200

XLON

698972247193385

24/01/2023

13:08:13

GMT

44

57.1200

XLON

698972247193384

24/01/2023

13:17:27

GMT

79

57.0600

XLON

698972247194014

24/01/2023

13:18:23

GMT

10

57.0600

XLON

698972247194141

24/01/2023

13:18:23

GMT

53

57.0600

XLON

698972247194142

24/01/2023

13:26:41

GMT

111

57.0800

XLON

698972247194956

24/01/2023

13:31:31

GMT

67

57.1400

XLON

698972247195328

24/01/2023

13:33:01

GMT

91

57.1200

XLON

698972247195397

24/01/2023

13:39:56

GMT

26

57.0800

XLON

698972247195919

24/01/2023

13:39:56

GMT

37

57.0800

XLON

698972247195918

24/01/2023

13:41:38

GMT

3

57.0000

XLON

698972247196103

24/01/2023

13:41:38

GMT

93

57.0000

XLON

698972247196102

24/01/2023

13:48:49

GMT

29

57.0600

XLON

698972247196866

24/01/2023

13:48:49

GMT

32

57.0600

XLON

698972247196867

24/01/2023

13:53:04

GMT

113

57.0200

XLON

698972247197227

24/01/2023

14:00:02

GMT

110

57.0400

XLON

698972247197933

24/01/2023

14:03:28

GMT

71

57.0400

XLON

698972247198198

24/01/2023

14:09:02

GMT

63

57.0800

XLON

698972247198647

24/01/2023

14:19:17

GMT

132

57.1000

XLON

698972247199469

24/01/2023

14:20:39

GMT

64

57.0800

XLON

698972247199637

24/01/2023

14:26:33

GMT

67

57.0800

XLON

698972247200255

24/01/2023

14:26:34

GMT

6

57.0800

XLON

698972247200260

24/01/2023

14:26:34

GMT

80

57.0800

XLON

698972247200259

24/01/2023

14:30:04

GMT

71

57.1000

XLON

698972247201146

24/01/2023

14:31:45

GMT

75

57.0000

XLON

698972247201947

24/01/2023

14:31:45

GMT

66

57.0200

XLON

698972247201945

24/01/2023

14:35:10

GMT

91

57.0600

XLON

698972247203094

24/01/2023

14:35:35

GMT

61

57.0600

XLON

698972247203132

24/01/2023

14:38:35

GMT

4

57.1600

XLON

698972247203957

24/01/2023

14:38:35

GMT

58

57.1600

XLON

698972247203956

24/01/2023

14:38:35

GMT

59

57.1600

XLON

698972247203955

24/01/2023

14:38:45

GMT

89

57.1600

XLON

698972247204006

24/01/2023

14:41:51

GMT

146

57.1800

XLON

698972247204414

24/01/2023

14:43:07

GMT

65

57.1800

XLON

698972247204920

24/01/2023

14:44:06

GMT

61

57.1800

XLON

698972247205119

24/01/2023

14:45:29

GMT

64

57.1800

XLON

698972247205483

24/01/2023

14:47:54

GMT

101

57.2400

XLON

698972247206011

24/01/2023

14:48:55

GMT

69

57.2200

XLON

698972247206120

24/01/2023

14:50:22

GMT

26

57.1800

XLON

698972247206335

24/01/2023

14:55:29

GMT

207

57.2400

XLON

698972247207113

24/01/2023

14:55:57

GMT

122

57.2400

XLON

698972247207173

24/01/2023

14:56:56

GMT

73

57.2000

XLON

698972247207409

24/01/2023

14:59:10

GMT

66

57.1800

XLON

698972247207804

24/01/2023

15:00:02

GMT

60

57.1200

XLON

698972247208030

24/01/2023

15:00:02

GMT

62

57.1400

XLON

698972247208025

24/01/2023

15:02:37

GMT

62

57.0800

XLON

698972247208475

24/01/2023

15:06:00

GMT

169

57.0600

XLON

698972247209037

24/01/2023

15:06:56

GMT

66

57.0600

XLON

698972247209234

24/01/2023

15:09:34

GMT

82

57.1400

XLON

698972247209843

24/01/2023

15:11:24

GMT

47

57.1200

XLON

698972247210099

24/01/2023

15:11:24

GMT

62

57.1200

XLON

698972247210098

24/01/2023

15:12:14

GMT

68

57.1200

XLON

698972247210269

24/01/2023

15:14:08

GMT

66

57.1400

XLON

698972247210548

24/01/2023

15:15:03

GMT

102

57.1600

XLON

698972247210798

24/01/2023

15:17:51

GMT

75

57.1400

XLON

698972247211326

24/01/2023

15:18:31

GMT

104

57.1400

XLON

698972247211454

24/01/2023

15:20:26

GMT

131

57.1000

XLON

698972247211802

24/01/2023

15:24:26

GMT

183

57.0800

XLON

698972247212364

24/01/2023

15:26:49

GMT

72

57.1400

XLON

698972247212753

24/01/2023

15:28:15

GMT

69

57.1400

XLON

698972247212925

24/01/2023

15:30:32

GMT

133

57.0400

XLON

698972247213374

24/01/2023

15:35:04

GMT

37

57.0200

XLON

698972247214097

24/01/2023

15:35:04

GMT

58

57.0200

XLON

698972247214096

24/01/2023

15:35:04

GMT

73

57.0400

XLON

698972247214076

24/01/2023

15:38:52

GMT

131

57.0200

XLON

698972247214627

24/01/2023

15:44:23

GMT

125

57.0800

XLON

698972247215514

24/01/2023

15:46:43

GMT

28

57.0600

XLON

698972247215875

24/01/2023

15:46:43

GMT

58

57.0600

XLON

698972247215874

24/01/2023

15:46:43

GMT

66

57.0600

XLON

698972247215863

24/01/2023

15:51:43

GMT

30

57.0400

XLON

698972247216471

24/01/2023

15:56:26

GMT

47

57.1200

XLON

698972247217084

24/01/2023

15:56:26

GMT

57

57.1200

XLON

698972247217083

24/01/2023

15:56:31

GMT

57

57.1000

XLON

698972247217115

24/01/2023

15:56:31

GMT

68

57.1000

XLON

698972247217095

24/01/2023

15:56:31

GMT

161

57.1000

XLON

698972247217116

24/01/2023

15:59:26

GMT

2

57.1400

XLON

698972247217596

24/01/2023

15:59:26

GMT

61

57.1400

XLON

698972247217597

24/01/2023

16:05:43

GMT

23

57.1800

XLON

698972247218441

24/01/2023

16:05:43

GMT

37

57.1800

XLON

698972247218440

24/01/2023

16:06:45

GMT

135

57.1600

XLON

698972247218532

24/01/2023

16:06:45

GMT

150

57.1600

XLON

698972247218533

24/01/2023

16:11:52

GMT

20

57.1800

XLON

698972247219356

24/01/2023

16:11:52

GMT

36

57.1800

XLON

698972247219357

24/01/2023

16:11:52

GMT

83

57.1800

XLON

698972247219355

24/01/2023

16:12:09

GMT

146

57.1800

XLON

698972247219396

24/01/2023

16:14:32

GMT

101

57.1400

XLON

698972247219889

24/01/2023

16:15:44

GMT

87

57.0800

XLON

698972247220132

24/01/2023

16:18:05

GMT

62

57.0600

XLON

698972247220534

24/01/2023

16:20:10

GMT

98

57.1200

XLON

698972247220938

24/01/2023

16:24:03

GMT

43

57.1400

XLON

698972247221771

24/01/2023

16:24:04

GMT

161

57.1400

XLON

698972247221772

24/01/2023

16:26:13

GMT

29

57.1200

XLON

698972247222352

24/01/2023

16:26:13

GMT

42

57.1200

XLON

698972247222353

24/01/2023

16:28:03

GMT

6

57.1200

XLON

698972247222812

24/01/2023

16:28:04

GMT

86

57.1200

XLON

698972247222823

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736659/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-25

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
