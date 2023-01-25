Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Annual Earnings of $26.0 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced annual earnings of $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share was $6.69, representing a decrease of $0.70 per share, or 9.5%.

On January 24, 2023 the Bank's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.85 per share to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023. The dividend will be paid on February 13, 2023.

"2022 was a challenging year for the industry and Cashmere Valley Bank" said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "The interest rate environment was especially challenging as the Fed increased its overnight rate at the fastest speed in history in order to combat inflation. On top of that, the labor market remained tight through the majority of the year. Both of those challenges eased somewhat in the fourth quarter, but it is far too early to say those challenges are behind us. We remain focused on obtaining and retaining key personnel and looking for opportunities to deleverage our investment portfolio as appropriate. Through those challenges I am proud to report earnings of $26.0 million, which exceeds every year in the Bank's history except 2021."

2022 Highlights

Net income decreased 10.4% to $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 versus $29.0 million for fiscal year 2021.

Quarterly net income marked the second consecutive quarter of record earnings. Fourth quarter earnings totaled $9.7 million or $2.49 per share.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 9.5% to $6.69 per share. Earnings per share decreased primarily due to sales on available for sale securities (AFS) which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $8.2 million. Available for sale securities were sold to bolster liquidity and reduce interest rate risks in an increasing rate environment.

Return on equity increased to 14.68% in fiscal 2022 as compared to 12.24% in 2021. Return on equity increased despite a reduction in net income. This increase was attributable to $57.5 million reduction in average equity from unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Return on assets decreased 16 basis points to 1.20%. The reduction occurred as average assets increased year over year by $37.7 million while earnings decreased by $3.0 million.

The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.91% in 2022 as compared to 2.60% a year ago. Rates increased on cash held with the Federal Reserve, variable rate available for sale securities, variable rate and new loan production all contributed to an expanding margin. Yield improvement on earning assets was attributable to an increasing treasury yield curve which resulted in higher yields on interest earning assets, while the Bank's cost of funds continued to fall until the fourth quarter of 2022.

The efficiency ratio increased primarily due to the aforementioned reduction in net income, from 53.1% in 2021 to 58.4% in 2022.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Cash balances increased to $180.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $114.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Increasing cash on hand was a strategic objective as rates on overnight funds increased from 7 basis points to 440 basis points in 2022.

Available for Sale (AFS) and Held to Maturity (HTM) Securities

Held to maturity securities totaled $146.4 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to zero at December 31, 2021. The Bank transferred approximately $123.5 million from available for sale to held to maturity during the second quarter in an effort to reduce the impact on common equity from an increasing rate environment. The remainder of the balance in held to maturity securities was comprised of security purchases.

The book value on available for sale securities decreased $326.4 million in fiscal 2022. In addition to the transfers from AFS to HTM, the Bank received proceeds of $220.3 million on sales of securities which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $8.2 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the average portfolio yield was 3.06% as compared to 1.94% as of December 31, 2021. The significant year over year increase was due to increasing rates on existing available for sale securities in combination with selling lower yielding securities, and purchasing higher yielding securities.

Principal purchases of securities totaled $142.0 million in 2022. $45.3 million of those principal purchases occurred after March 31, 2022. Purchases occurring after March 31, 2022 had a significantly higher yield than the purchases that occurred earlier in the year.

Loans and Credit Quality

December 31, 2022 gross loans totaled $1.006 billion representing an increase of $65.0 million or 6.9% from December 31, 2021.

Equipment Finance loans increased 52.5% to $90.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Indirect dealer loans increased 22.3% to $224.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Construction loans increased 12.6% to $90.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Commercial real estate loans decreased 9.6% to $251.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.37%, or $13.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The reserve methodology in place as of December 31, 2022 changed to the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023.

The Bank recorded provision expense of $800,000 in 2022 as compared to $81,000 in 2021. The increase in provision expense was largely due to loan growth.

Non-performing loans totaled $1,581,000 as of December 31, 2022, representing 0.15% of gross loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, which represented a decrease of $36.6 million, or 1.9% from December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits increased 6.0% during 2022 and totaled $457.7 million, which was 24.1% of total deposits. Time deposits increased $11.2 million or 5.5% during 2022 and total $214.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, shareholder's equity totaled $158.4 million, a 33.8% decrease from $239.1 million at December 31, 2021. The reduction in capital was due to unrealized losses in available for sale securities and unrealized losses from transferring available for sale securities to held to maturity securities. In combination, unrealized losses adversely affected shareholders equity by $100.5 million. Capital was positively impacted by $26.0 million in annual earnings. The Bank remains well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

Earnings

Net Interest Income totaled $61.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $52.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $9.1 million represented an increase of 17.3%. Interest income increased $8.4 million while interest expense decreased by $762,000. Interest income increased in asset categories as a result of higher average balances as well as increasing yields as compared to 2021. Securities income increased $5.5 million, fed funds and deposits with other financial institutions increased $2.1 million, and loan income increased $799,000. From an interest expense standpoint, cost of funds decreased six basis points to 29 basis points. Interest expense began to trend back up in the fourth quarter of 2022 presenting greater deposit competition as competitors increased rates, primarily on time deposits.

Non-Interest Income decreased $8.2 million, or 41.4% as compared to 2021. Fiscal 2021 was a record-breaking year for mortgage banking income and in 2022 mortgage banking income decreased $3.2 million, or 58.0%. In addition, sales of available for sale securities adversely affected non-interest income by $8.2 million. The reductions realized in sales of available for sale securities and mortgage banking were partially offset by growth at our insurance subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten. Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten revenues increased $2.2 million in 2022 and finished the year with net income of $1.5 million.

Non-interest expense increased $4.3 million or 11.2% in 2022. The Bank was not exempt from labor market challenges throughout 2021 and 2022. Our regional labor market presented challenges as salaries and benefits expenses increased $2.4 million or 11.0%. Non-interest expenses outside of salaries and benefits increased $1.9 million or 11.4%.

The provision for loans losses increased $719,000 in 2022, which was primarily due to increasing loan balances.

Federal income tax expense decreased approximately $1.1 million from the prior year due to a decrease in earnings and in combination with a reduction in the Bank's effective tax rate. The Bank's effective tax rate was 12.8% for 2022 as compared to 14.2% in 2021.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 27,702 $ 25,210 $ 22,450 Interest bearing deposits 142,617 146,529 81,399 Fed funds sold 9,989 10,590 10,155 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 180,308 182,329 114,004 Securities available for sale 670,077 744,137 1,103,232 Securities held to maturity 146,409 145,252 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,669 2,669 2,393 Loans held for sale 142 288 1,148 Loans 1,005,741 1,008,014 940,802 Allowance for credit losses (13,746 (13,808 (13,774) Net loans 991,995 994,206 927,028 Premises and equipment 18,275 16,942 17,058 Accrued interest receivable 8,199 8,894 8,553 Bank Owned Life Insurance 26,105 27,004 26,485 Goodwill 7,576 7,576 7,576 Intangibles 3,796 3,883 4,285 Mortgage servicing rights 2,685 2,707 2,802 Other assets 29,526 31,145 9,738 Total assets $ 2,087,762 $ 2,167,032 $ 2,224,302 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 457,666 $ 494,334 $ 432,621 Savings and interest-bearing demand 1,228,375 1,308,611 1,301,169 Time 213,978 180,769 202,787 Total deposits 1,900,019 1,983,714 1,936,577 Accrued interest payable 434 281 403 Short-term borrowings 17,166 28,674 34,504 Other liabilities 11,753 11,511 13,721 Total liabilities 1,929,372 2,024,180 1,985,205 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 12/31/2022 -- 3,883,956;

9/30/2022 -- 3,883,946; 12/31/2021 -- 3,880,811 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 4,540 4,475 4,186 Treasury stock (16,784 (16,784 (16,784) Retained Earnings 259,839 250,150 240,439 Other comprehensive income (89,239 (94,989 11,256 Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 158,356 142,852 239,097 Noncontrolling interests 34 - - Total shareholders' equity 158,390 142,852 239,097 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,087,762 $ 2,167,032 $ 2,224,302

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Income Loans $ 39,950 $ 39,151 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,199 106 Securities available for sale: Taxable 16,528 12,041 Tax-exempt 5,653 6,595 Securities held to maturity 1,914 -- Total interest income 66,244 57,893 Interest Expense Deposits 4,319 5,094 Short-term borrowings 63 50 Total interest expense 4,382 5,144 Net interest income 61,862 52,749 Provision for Credit Losses 800 81 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,062 52,668 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,130 1,634 Mortgage banking operations 2,320 5,531 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (8,179 ) 1 Brokerage commissions 1,136 1,327 Insurance commissions and fees 7,552 5,368 Net interchange income (expense) 3,997 3,948 BOLI cash value 1,247 578 Dividends from correspondent banks 84 74 Other 1,379 1,438 Total non-interest income 11,666 19,899 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,558 22,120 Occupancy and equipment 3,317 3,123 Audits and examinations 546 433 State and local business and occupation taxes 1,248 1,032 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 687 627 Legal and professional fees 809 991 Check losses and charge-offs 495 540 Low income housing investment losses 656 588 Data processing 5,541 4,637 Product delivery 1,222 1,126 Other 3,831 3,370 Total non-interest expense 42,910 38,587 Income before income taxes 29,818 33,980 Income Taxes 3,818 4,949 Net income $ 26,000 $ 29,031 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest -- -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 26,000 29,031 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 6.70 $ 7.42 Diluted $ 6.69 $ 7.39

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Interest Income Loans $ 10,641 $ 10,292 $ 9,794 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,190 790 26 Securities available for sale: Taxable 4,904 4,182 3,481 Tax-exempt 1,099 1,307 1,652 Securities held to maturty 814 738 -- Total interest income 18,648 17,309 14,953 Interest Expense Deposits 1,261 1,015 1,110 Short-term borrowings 12 17 16 Total interest expense 1,273 1,032 1,126 Net interest income 17,375 16,277 13,827 Provision for Credit Losses 307 387 36 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,068 15,890 13,791 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 557 566 486 Mortgage banking operations 422 475 1,237 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (1,019 111 (19 Brokerage commissions 275 285 453 Insurance commissions and fees 2,091 1,920 1,459 Net interchange income (expense) 1,204 1,082 655 BOLI cash value 729 180 172 Dividends from correspondent banks 21 20 19 Other 330 432 328 Total non-interest income 4,610 5,071 4,790 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,935 6,210 6,128 Occupancy and equipment 916 779 770 Audits and examinations 103 94 20 State and local business and occupation taxes 360 324 277 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 171 175 167 Legal and professional fees 223 162 293 Check losses and charge-offs 109 140 121 Low income housing investment losses 151 152 144 Data processing 1,479 1,438 1,213 Product delivery 309 300 322 Other 889 910 928 Total non-interest expense 10,645 10,684 10,383 Income before income taxes 11,033 10,277 8,198 Income Taxes 1,344 1,386 1,367 Net income $ 9,689 $ 8,891 $ 6,831 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest -- -- -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 9,689 $ 8,891 $ 6,831 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.29 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.29 $ 1.75

