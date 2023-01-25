It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2023 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation. These awards recognise the most innovative and disruptive telecommunications solutions operating across numerous areas, including: CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service), mobile security, 5G and roaming. The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Excellence in Telco Innovation

Skymax Networks

Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO Founder of VOX Solutions

Enterprise Telco Innovation

CPaaS Provider of the Year (Platinum Gold) Vonage Communications APIs Platinum Winner Webex Connect Gold Winner

Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum Gold) DV PASS by Digital Virgo Platinum Winner Winnito and Eliza (Telecoming's Chatbots) Gold Winner

Best RCS Initiative (Platinum Gold) Infobip RCS Business Messaging Platinum Winner Southwark Council in Partnership with Webex CPaaS Solutions Gold Winner

Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum Gold) Mobileum's Steering of Roaming (SoR) - Platinum Winner TOMIA Global's IPN 5G Standalone Active Steering Gold Winner

Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum) Huawei and China Unicom Mobile 3D Video Solution Platinum Winner

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum Gold) CCaaS (Contact Center-as-a-Service) Solution by Route Mobile Platinum Winner Genesys' CCaaS Solutions Gold Winner

Best AI Chatbot Solution (Platinum Gold) Zammo.ai Platinum Winner Hyro Gold Winner

Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum Gold) Nuacem AI - Platinum Winner Vonage Conversational Commerce Gold Winner

Best Customer Data Platform Solution (Platinum Gold) Veego - Platinum Winner Bango Platform Gold Winner



Operator Network Innovation

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum Gold) Data Services Inventory Matching and Automated Settlement by Deutsche Telekom - Platinum Winner TNS Enterprise Branded Calling Gold Winner

Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum Gold) TNS Roaming Hub Platinum Winner Vodafone 5G Roaming Hub Gold Winner

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum Gold) Console Connect Platinum Winner Rakuten Symphony Symworld Cloud Gold Winner

Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum Gold) NTT Docomo's EaaS (Edge as a Service) Solution in Partnership with VMWare - Platinum Winner Ericsson's SMARTNESS Engineering Research Center - Gold Winner

Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum Gold) emnify - Platinum Winner Telit NExT NExTPlus Gold Winner



Security Fraud Innovation

Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Solution (Platinum Gold) Mobileum SMS Firewall - Platinum Winner Subex's AI-first Fraud Management Solution Gold Winner

Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum Gold) Financial Clearing Settlement by TOMIA - Platinum Winner Comfone Phoenix Billing and Charging Evolution Solution Gold Winner

Best Mobile Authentication Solution (Platinum Gold) Methics Kiuru MSSP Platinum Winner Nuggets Gold Winner

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum Gold) FMS by LANCK Telecom - Platinum Winner Neustar Enterprise Certified Caller (ECC) Gold Winner

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum Gold) VOX360 by VOX Solutions - Platinum Winner Infobip Anam Protect Omnichannel Firewall Gold Winner



Vodafone Wins Gold for 5G Roaming Service Provider

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the Future Digital Awards winner for Best 5G Roaming Service Provider, and to be celebrated as a leader in connectivity. At Vodafone, our mission is to connect everyone and everything globally, wherever they are, through cutting-edge technology and expertise. 5G forms a large part of our commitment to connect. It's a real honour to see our innovation in 5G recognised amongst such good company." Sherif Bakir, CEO, Vodafone Roaming Services

Learn more about Vodafone's roaming service

Bango Wins Gold for Best Customer Data Platform Solution

"Bango has a strong track record of innovation, pioneering browse-and-buy mobile payments, mobile app store payments, and telco bundling for digital subscription services. Our data-driven technology gives telcos and their merchant partners the insights that attract more paying customers, and we're delighted to be recognised in this year's Telco Innovation Awards." Anil Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer Co-founder, Bango

Learn more about Bango

Digital Virgo Wins Platinum for Best Carrier Billing Solution

"We are proud to have been recognised as the Best Carrier Billing Solution 2023. Carrier Billing is definitely a key alternative payment method for mobile commerce. It offers a seamless and secure experience for users and it's full of opportunities for all the players in the ecosystem. Our technological hub is the foundation of a powerful and sustainable monetisation ecosystem. By connecting telcos and merchants, we support our partners in addressing the evolving challenges of a market full of potential." Guillaume Briche, CEO at Digital Virgo.

Learn more about Digital Virgo

Infobip Wins Platinum for RCS, Gold for Flash Call Authentication

"Infobip is honoured to receive Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for our RCS and flash call fraud prevention solutions. These awards encapsulate our commitment to developing a secure ecosystem of digital customer communications, covering the whole gamut of channels available and proactively seeking to reduce and prevent fraud. It's also praise for the entire mobile industry, at the forefront of digital transformation, as the need for flexible and user-friendly solutions is bound to only increase." Matija Razem, VP Business Development, Infobip

Learn more about Infobip's RCS service

Methics' Kiuru MSSP Wins Platinum for Best Mobile Authentication Solution

"Methics has deployed its award-winning Kiuru MSSP platform as a solution for national identity management and critical businesses like retail banking, etc. The platform orchestrates services like Mobile ID, eIDAS QTSP, strong authentication, and high LOA digital signatures. Methics' products offered under 'Kiuru', and 'Alauda' products provide multiple digital identities and certificates, support remote and local key stores, and smartphone app keystores. Methics' technology offers complete and flexible implementation of mobile PKI solutions." CEO, Jarmo Miettinen, Methics

Learn more about Methics

Neustar Wins Gold for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

"We're honoured to have been recognised two years in a row for Juniper Research's Best Robocall Mitigation Solution," said James Garvert, Senior Vice President of Communications Solutions at Neustar, a TransUnion Company. "This year's award was for Enterprise Certified Caller, which helps enable banks and other organisations to safeguard customers by protecting against call spoofing attacks. Six out of seven calls are at risk of spoofing, which opens the door for account takeover fraud; a crime that's costing consumers an estimated $12 billion/year."

Learn more about Neustar's Enterprise Certified Caller solution

Rakuten Symphony Wins Gold for Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year

"I am delighted to see Rakuten Symphony Symworld? Cloud recognised for our innovation in network virtualisation. We have long understood the importance of network virtualisation, especially for the telecommunications industry. Our hyper-converged cloud-native platform Symworld? Cloud runs both CNFs (Containerised Network Functions) and VNFs (Virtualised Network Functions), delivering enormous efficiencies to telecom operators. The benefits of this innovative platform are proven at scale in production with Rakuten Mobile, through significant CAPEX and OPEX savings, operational simplicity, accelerated deployments and more." Partha Seetala, President Cloud BU, Rakuten Symphony

Learn more about Rakuten Symphony Symworld? Cloud

TNS Wins Platinum for Roaming Hub and Gold for Best Digital Transformation

"At TNS, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that positively impact all stakeholders in the Communications Market industry. Robocalls have dramatically reduced answer rates, creating a need for analytics-driven solutions like TNS Enterprise Branded Calling. It is an honour to be recognised by Juniper Research for our work in digitally transforming businesses' approach to voice calling, as well as retaining our Platinum Award position for our 5G Roaming services for the second year running." Bill Versen, TNS' President, Communications Market and Chief Marketing Officer.

Learn more about TNS' roaming service

VOX Solutions Wins One Platinum Award, as CEO Awarded Mover Shaker

"I am excited for VOX Solutions to receive the award for Best Flash Call Authentication Solution for a second time in a row, as well as for myself to receive the Industry Mover Shaker Award in Telco Innovation! At VOX, we are pleased to help our clients capitalise on important trends and contribute to the industry's high standards. These awards serve as testimony to our sustained efforts in remaining the innovation leader within monetisation anti-fraud services for mobile operators and enterprises worldwide. Thank you, Juniper Research, for our collaboration, confidence and trust in VOX Solutions." Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO Founder at VOX Solutions.

Learn more about VOX Solutions

