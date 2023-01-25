Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Lang & Schwarz
25.01.23
09:18 Uhr
6,000 Euro
-6,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10009:18
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
25.01.2023 | 08:31
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results -3-

DJ Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results 25-Jan-2023 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     25 January 2023

Polymetal International plc Q4 and FY 2022 production results

Polymetal (the "Company" or the "Group") reports strong production results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and meets full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz GE.

"2022 presented unprecedented challenges for our company. Nevertheless, Polymetal met original production guidance and maintained solid safety performance. In 2023, we are targeting stable production and return to free cash flow generation", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2022. Lost time injuryfrequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for the full year decreased by 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) to0.10. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) fell by 42% y-o-y to 877.

-- The Company's FY 2022 gold equivalent ("GE") production amounted to 1,712 Koz, a y-o-y increase of 2% andin line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. First full year of operations at Nezhda and initialproduction at Kytyn compensated for declining grades at mature assets. Q4 GE output grew by 16% y-o-y to 540 Kozdriven by Nezhda contribution and strong grades at Kyzyl.

-- POX-2 and other developement projects progressed in line with the revised schedules. 2023 will be markedby the launch of Voro flotation plant and start of mining at Prognoz.

-- Revenue for FY 2022 stood at USUSD 2.8 billion, a y-o-y decrease of 3% on the back of lower average goldand silver prices. Q4 revenue was up by 30% y-o-y to USUSD 1.0 billion as the Company sold down metal and concentrateinventory accumulated in the previous quarters. The remaining gap between production and sales is expected to closeduring the course of H1 2023.

-- In Q4, net debt decreased by USUSD 0.4 billion to approximately USUSD 2.4 billion on the back of strongpositive free cash flows from unwinding of working capital.

-- The Company expects full-year Total Cash Costs ("TCC") and All-in Sustaining Cash Costs ("AISC") to bewithin the announced guidance range of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively. CAPEX is alsoestimated within the guidance range of USUSD 725-775 million.

2023 OUTLOOK

-- The Company reiterates its current production guidance for FY 2023 of 1.7 Moz of GE.

-- Polymetal expects its costs to be in the ranges of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE ozfor AISC[1]. A minor y-o-y increase is mostly due to domestic inflation, stronger rouble, and royalty increase inKazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 700-750 million. Major investment projectsinclude POX-2, Albazino power line, Voro flotation, and Prognoz.

UPDATE ON THE POTENTIAL MODIFICATION OF ASSET HOLDING STRUCTURE

-- As previously announced, the Company has continued to evaluate all available options to modify its assetholding structure in order to maximise shareholder value.

-- Further to the announcement on 22 September 2022, the Company has progressed the evaluation of apotential re-domiciliation of the parent company, Polymetal International plc, to jurisdiction deemed to be"friendly" by the Russian Federation, a move which could unblock the ability to execute further corporate actions.

-- Based on the initial analysis, the Company are of the view that a re-domiciliation into the AstanaInternational Financial Centre (AIFC), a financial hub in Astana, Kazakhstan, is the preferred jurisdiction, takinginto account the Group's significant operations and presence in the region, the AIFC legal system, tax regime andthe ability to execute such a re-domiciliation.

-- Should the Company proceed with a re-domiciliation to the AIFC, The Company's primary listing may move toAIX where its Ordinary Shares will be traded with the new ISIN. The Company will look to ensure continuousliquidity of trading.

-- The evaluation of the re-domiciliation process continues to be ongoing and will, in any event, be subjectto a number of conditions. No decision has been made in relation to the various options available to the Company.There can therefore be no certainty that the Company will proceed with, or ultimately complete, a re-domiciliationnor any certainty as to which jurisdiction would be ultimately selected were it to proceed.

-- The Company confirms that any actions will be compliant with all applicable international sanctions,counter-sanctions and regulatory requirements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Based on 65 RUB/USD, 450 KZT/USD rates, 7% inflation in Russia and 9% in Kazakhstan. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

3 months ended         12 months ended 
                                    %                 % 
                           Dec 31,            Dec 31, 
                                    change1              change1 
                           2022   2021         2022    2021 
 
Waste mined, Mt                   49.0   53.9   -9%     211.1   205.9   +3% 
Underground development, km             23.5   25.0   -6%     98.0    95.5    +3% 
Ore mined, Mt                    4.5   4.1   +11%     19.5    15.6    +24% 
  Open-pit                     3.5   3.0   +17%     15.4    11.7    +32% 
  Underground                   1.0   1.1   -6%     4.1    4.0    +3% 
Ore processed, Mt                  4.7   4.1   +15%     18.3    15.8    +16% 
Average GE grade processed, g/t           3.9   4.0   -2%     3.6    3.8    -4% 
Production 
  Gold, Koz                    451   385   +17%     1,450   1,422   +2% 
  Silver, Moz                   7.2   6.5   +10%     21.0    20.4    +3% 
  Gold equivalent, Koz2              540   467   +16%     1,712   1,677   +2% 
Sales 
  Gold, Koz                    560   384   +46%     1,376   1,386   -1% 
  Silver, Moz                   3.5   4.9   -29%     18.5    17.5    +6% 
Revenue, USUSDm3                    1,039  798   +30%     2,801   2,890   -3% 
Net debt, USUSDm4                   2,393  2,781  -14%     2,393   1,647   +45% 
 
LTIFR5                        0.12   0.16   -25%     0.10    0.12    -17% 
DIS6                                        877    1,516   -42% 
Fatalities 
  Employees                    0    0    NA      0     0     NA 
  Contractors                   0    0    NA      0     1     -100% 
Average headcount                                  14,694   13,268   +11% 
Notes: 
(1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % 
changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in 
this release. 
(2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly 
(120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 
Septenber 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the twelve months period). 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. 
(6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries. Company employees only are taken into account.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
        2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kazakhstan   164     125     +31%  541     558     -3% 
Kyzyl      113     85     +34%  330     360     -8% 
Varvara     51     40     +27%  211     198     +7% 
Russia     376     342     +10%  1,170    1,120    +5% 
Dukat      101     96     +6%  292     291     +0% 
Albazino    64     59     +8%  230     249     -8% 
Omolon     56     55     +2%  199     217     -8% 
Nezhda     42     21     +96%  133     21     +518% 
Mayskoye    57     54     +6%  120     139     -14% 
Svetloye    28     26     +9%  104     109     -5% 
Voro      28     30     -10%  93     93     +0% 
TOTAL      540     467     +16%  1,712    1,677    +2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results -2-

Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Group's management will discuss production results during the Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Moscow time) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre - Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE. To join the webcast please follow the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oym5gsx7.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
         +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Kirill Kuznetsov 
         +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
              2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       20.9    21.0    -0%  83.2    83.0    +0% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt  534     505     +6%  2,223    2,177    +2% 
Gold grade, g/t                      5.5     6.2     -11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt      549     517     +6%  2,200    2,200    +0% 
Gold grade, g/t       6.6     6.3     +4%  5.5     6.2     -12% 
Gold recovery        89.4%    87.3%    +2%  88.9%    88.6%    +0% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  35.3    30.0    +18%  113.6    128.1    -11% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 91.3    94.2    -3%  93.9    94.2    -0% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1  104     91     +14%  343     388     -12% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt   25     26     -4%  67     84     -20% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz  46     50     -8%  125     156     -20% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  13     11     +25%  48     55     -12% 
Gold grade, g/t       129.3    132.7    -3%  132.7    133.6    -1% 
Gold recovery        92.4%    93.0%    -1%  93.8%    92.3%    +2% 
Gold produced, Koz     67     34     +94%  205     204     +1% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          113     85     +34%  330     360     -8%

Note:

(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

At Kyzyl, quarterly gold production increased by 34% y-o-y to 113 Koz driven by mining of higher-grade ore blocks accompanied by better recoveries as well as larger volumes of low-carbon concentrate processed at Amursk POX. Full-year production contracted by 8% to 330 Koz due to the planned grade decline.

VARVARA 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
                2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt        11.2    11.3    -1%  43.3    42.0    +3% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt    825     810     +2%  3,857    3,624    +6% 
Gold grade, g/t                        1.6     1.5     +2% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt       778     796     -2%  3,199    3,183    +1% 
Gold grade, g/t        1.4     1.4     -1%  1.6     1.6     +1% 
Gold recovery1         87.7%    89.4%    -2%  90.0%    88.9%    +1% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz 42     31     +34%  170     153     +11% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt       185     188     -2%  752     696     +8% 
Gold grade, g/t        2.4     2.4     +1%  2.7     2.6     +3% 
Recovery1           86.4%    85.6%    +1%  87.2%    85.5%    +2% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz    9      9      +1%  41     44     -7% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz           51     40     +27%  211     197     +7%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

At Varvara, Q4 gold production was up by 27% y-o-y to 51 Koz, mostly on the back of work-in-progress release at the leaching circuit. Full-year output increased by 7% to 211 Koz on the back of better grades from Komar.

The Company has commenced engineering for solar power plant and will complete feasibility study by the end of 2023.

DUKAT 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
              2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.0     0.9     +9%  4.1     2.8     +44% 
Underground development, km 10.8    11.0    -1%  46.7    44.7    +4% 
Ore mined, Kt        630     701     -10%  2,523    2,615    -3% 
  Open pit        100     115     -13%  435     431     +1% 
  Underground       530     586     -10%  2,088    2,184    -4% 
Grade 
  Gold, g/t                       1.1     0.8     +39% 
  Silver, g.t                      301     266     +13% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      511     518     -1%  2,033    2,055    -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          0.4     0.8     -43%  0.5     0.6     -11% 
Silver, g/t         236     335     -30%  236     266     -11% 
Recovery1 
Gold            83.3%    86.0%    -3%  83.3%    85.3%    -2% 
Silver           87.0%    85.4%    +2%  85.7%    86.0%    -0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          6      11     -45%  27     31     -14% 
Silver, Moz         3.3     4.6     -29%  12.8    14.7    -13% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt      121     119     +2%  474     477     -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          1.8     1.7     +10%  1.8     1.6     +11% 
Silver, g/t         231     248     -7%  204     239     -15% 
Recovery1 
Gold            89.3%    87.4%    +2%  90.2%    89.7%    +1% 
Silver           92.7%    92.6%    +0%  93.2%    93.1%    +0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          6      6      +14%  25     22     +12% 
Silver, Moz         0.8     0.9     -5%  2.9     3.4     -15% 
 
Primorskoye 
Ore shipped, Kt       23.1    -      NA   29.5    -      NA 
Production 
Gold, Koz          10     2      +299% 11     2      +359% 
Silver, Moz         2.2     0.7     +238% 2.7     0.7     +300% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          22     19     +17%  63     56     +13% 
Silver, Moz         6.3     6.2     +3%  18.3    18.8    -3%

Notes:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Direct high-grade ore shipments from Primorskoye compensated for grade declines at other mining areas. As a result, Dukat silver production for the quarter increased by 3% y-o-y to 6.3 Moz while gold production was up 17% to 22 Koz. Due to the abnormally cold weather, last shipments of ore in 2022 were canceled.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results -3-

ALBAZINO 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
              2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       8.1     6.7     +21%  30.6    23.0    +33% 
Underground development, km 4.4     5.2     -16%  19.1    16.9    +13% 
Ore mined, Kt        841     729     +15%  3,849    2,259    +70% 
  Open pit        635     527     +20%  2,994    1,485    +102% 
  Underground       207     202     +2%  855     774     +10% 
Gold grade, g/t                      2.7     3.8     -30% 
  Open-pit                        2.2     3.9     -43% 
  Underground                      4.3     3.8     +14% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      470     448     +5%  1,843    1,777    +4% 
Gold grade, g/t       2.9     5.2     -44%  3.2     4.4     -29% 
Gold recovery1       85.2%    89.6%    -5%  86.4%    89.1%    -3% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  34.6    39.6    -13%  134.8    143.7    -6% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 32.8    52.7    -38%  37.2    49.0    -24% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2  36     67     -46%  161     226     -29% 
 
Kutyn Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       340     -      NA   902     -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t       3.9     -      NA   3.9     -      NA 
Gold production, Koz    39     -      NA   52     -      NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  31     27     +14%  136     151     -10% 
Gold grade, g/t       33.3    51.1    -35%  39.3    50.5    -22% 
Gold recovery        95.9%    96.5%    -1%  96.2%    96.4%    -0% 
Gold produced, Koz     24     59     -59%  177     248     -29% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          63     59     +7%  229     248     -8%

Notes:

(1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

At Albazino, gold production for the reporting quarter increased by 7% y-o-y to 63 Koz thanks to contribution from the recently launched Kutyn Heap Leach. Full-year production declined by 8% to 229 Koz of gold as the high-grade Anfisa open pit was fully depleted.

Construction of the power line linking Albazino to the grid has commenced. Commissioning is expected in Q2 2025.

AMURSK POX 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
             2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
Concentrate processed, Kt 47     43     +10%  191     214     -11% 
 Albazino        31     26     +18%  132     142     -7% 
 Kyzyl          13     11     +25%  48     55     -12% 
 Nezhda         3      -      NA   7      -      NA 
 Mayskoye        0      6      -100% 0      8      -98% 
 Veduga         -      -      NA   -      4      -100% 
 Other1         -      1      -100% 4      5      -29% 
Gold recovery       93.4%    94.4%    -1%  94.8%    94.3%    +1% 
Average gold grade, g/t  60.9    71.9    -15%  63.0    72.0    -13% 
Average sulphur grade   16.5%    15.9%    +4%  15.9%    14.2%    +12% 
Total gold produced2, Koz 95     102     -6%  392     466     -16% 
 Albazino        24     56     -57%  174     227     -23% 
 Kyzyl          67     34     +94%  205     204     +1% 
 Nezhda         5      -      NA   8      -      NA 
 Mayskoye        0      8      -100% 2      14     -89% 
 Veduga         -      0      -100% -      11     -100% 
 Other1         0      3      -88%  3      10     -75%

Notes:

(1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

The decrease in annual POX production was due to the decline in grade in feedstock sourced from Kyzyl and Albazino. The plant continued to process Nezhda's low-carbon gold flotation concentrate with reasonable average recovery of 95% for the year.

A planned two-week autoclave maintenance shutdown was successfully completed in October. OMOLON 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
              2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.8     1.6     +9%  7.7     4.9     +57% 
Underground development, Km 2.5     3.1     -19%  10.9    11.8    -7% 
Ore mined, Kt        197     257     -23%  628     740     -15% 
  Open pit        102     165     -38%  216     407     -47% 
  Underground       95     92     +3%  413     332     +24% 
Grade 
  Gold, g/t                       6.1     6.6     -7% 
  Silver, g/t                      16.8    29.3    -43% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt      214     211     +1%  860     862     -0% 
Grade 
  Gold, g/t        7.9     6.8     +16%  6.6     6.7     -1% 
  Silver, g/t       22     31     -27%  22     52     -58% 
Recovery1 
  Gold          93.9%    95.4%    -2%  93.9%    94.8%    -1% 
  Silver         77.2%    72.6%    +6%  76.6%    79.1%    -3% 
Gold production, Koz    49     49     +1%  168     180     -6% 
Silver production, Moz   0.1     0.2     -42%  0.5     1.2     -62% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       188     150     +25%  655     851     -23% 
Gold grade, g/t       1.1     1.1     +3%  1.1     1.7     -37% 
Gold production, Koz    5      4      +40%  24     21     +12% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          55     53     +4%  192     201     -4% 
Silver, Moz         0.1     0.2     -37%  0.5     1.3     -59%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

In Q4, gold production at Omolon grew by 4% y-o-y to 55 Koz thanks to increased volumes of higher-grade ore from the Burgali open pit. NEZHDA 

3 months ended Dec 31, %   12 months ended Dec 31, % 
                  2022    2021    change 2022    2021    change 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt          3.1     5.2     -40%  18.1    22.0    -18% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt      566     255     +122% 2,654    1,192    +123% 
Grade 
  Gold, g/t                           3.0     2.2     +35% 
  Silver, g/t                          41.8    13.5    +210% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt         511     344     +49%  2,011    344     +485% 
Grade 
  Gold, g/t           4.8     3.7     +29%  4.0     3.7     +9% 
  Silver, g/t          54     24     +127% 44     24     +86% 
Recovery1 
  Gold              79%     73%     +8%  76%     73%     +3% 
  Silver             88%     67%     +32%  83%     67%     +25% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz      61     30     +106% 195     30     +560% 
Silver in concentrate, Moz     0.8     0.2     +347% 2.4     0.2     +1,276% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt      4      -      NA   28     -      NA 
Payable gold in concentrate, Koz  13     -      NA   74     -      NA 
Payable silver in concentrate, Moz 0.6     -      NA   1.7     -      NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt     3      -      NA   7      -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t          40.1    -      NA   40.3    -      NA 
Gold recovery           87.4%    -      NA   88.6%    -      NA 
Gold produced, Koz         5      -      NA   8      -      NA 
 
Gold produced in dore, Koz     18     -      NA   29     -      NA 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION1 
Gold, Koz             35     20     +74%  111     20     +454% 
Silver, Moz            0.6     0.1     +395% 1.8     0.1     +1,398%

Notes:

(1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold payable ratio is applied.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.