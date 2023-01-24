HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) ("Taro" or the "Company") today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

Quarter ended December 31, 2022* Highlights - compared to December 31, 2021

Net sales of $139.2 million was line with the prior year quarter. We continue to experience price pressures particularly in the U.S. generic business.

Gross profit of $64.0 million (46.0% of net sales) compared to $76.0 million (54.7% of net sales).

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $12.9 million decreased $1.3 million.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $49.9 million increased $25.0 million.

Operating income of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $37.0 million. The current year quarter operating result is primarily attributable to the aforementioned price erosion, as well as the on-going impact associated with our recent acquisition.

Interest and other financial income of $6.6 million increased $4.5 million.

Tax expense of $1.9 million compared to $13.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to Taro was $7.3 million compared to net income of $26.3 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.19 compared to earnings per share of $0.70.

Nine Months ended December 31, 2022* Highlights - compared to December 31, 2021

Net sales of $426.4 million increased $8.3 million.

Gross profit of $192.6 million (45.2% of net sales compared to 51.6%) decreased $23.2 million.

R&D expenses of $35.9 million decreased $3.7 million.

SG&A of $148.2 million increased $75.7 million.

Operating income of $8.4 million compared to $42.2 million. Excluding the $61.4 million impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year, operating income was $103.6 million. The current year operating income primarily reflects the six-month impact of the factors mentioned above.

Interest and other financial income of $12.8 million increased from $7.5 million.

Net income attributable to Taro was $18.5 million compared to $30.9 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.49 compared to earnings per share of $0.82. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year, net income was $99.2 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $2.64.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow used in operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was $24.9 million compared to $200.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact from the settlement payments and settlement and loss contingencies charges impacting both periods, cash flow provided by operations was $50.4 million compared to $124.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) decreased $54.6 million to $1.2 billion from March 31, 2022; principally the result of settlement payments.

* The December 31, 2022 results include nine months' results from the February 28, 2022 acquisition of Alchemee.

The Company cautions that the foregoing 2022 financial information (including Alchemee) is unaudited and is subject to change.

About Taro

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 31st December 31st 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 139,202 $ 138,984 $ 426,365 $ 418,083 Cost of sales 75,155 62,937 233,750 202,293 Impairment - 13 - 13 Gross profit 64,047 76,034 192,615 215,777 Operating Expenses: Research and development 12,907 14,201 35,937 39,648 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 49,861 24,841 148,238 72,501 Settlements and loss contingencies - 26 - 61,446 Operating income * 1,279 36,966 8,440 42,182 Financial (income) expense, net: Interest and other financial income (6,592 ) (2,090 ) (12,814 ) (7,503 ) Foreign exchange (income) expense (738 ) 544 2,344 555 Other gain, net 563 990 1,403 3,714 Income before income taxes 9,172 39,501 20,313 52,842 Tax expense 1,907 13,188 1,781 21,980 Net income attributable to Taro * $ 7,265 $ 26,313 $ 18,532 $ 30,862 Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted * $ 0.19 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.82 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 37,584,891 37,584,891 37,584,891 37,584,891 May not foot due to rounding.

Note: Quarter and nine months ended December, 2022 includes results from Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).

* Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges of $61.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, Operating income was $103.6 million, Net income attributable to Taro was $99.2 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share was $2.64.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,973 $ 251,134 Short-term bank deposits 169,568 47,586 Marketable securities 602,357 522,028 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 251,807 246,972 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 51,730 59,727 Inventories 222,675 210,439 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,390,110 1,337,886 Marketable securities 337,431 435,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 190,507 199,692 Deferred income taxes 121,100 124,882 Goodwill 12,718 11,820 Other assets 65,658 66,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,117,524 $ 2,176,362 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 69,549 $ 68,232 Other current liabilities 304,526 363,886 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 374,075 432,118 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 23,514 32,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES 397,589 464,917 Taro shareholders' equity 1,719,935 1,711,445 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,117,524 $ 2,176,362

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,533 $ 30,862 Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,320 19,248 Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets 2 551 Change in derivative instruments, net (24 ) (536 ) Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits 1,590 (39 ) Deferred income taxes, net 4,612 15,003 Increase in trade receivables, net (5,168 ) (11,129 ) Increase in inventories, net (12,361 ) (2,154 ) Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other 7,287 10,973 Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables (67,938 ) (270,482 ) Expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net 7,247 7,734 Net cash used in operating activities (24,900 ) (199,969 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (11,186 ) (9,121 ) Investment in other intangible assets (122 ) (120 ) Investment in short-term bank deposits, net (121,982 ) (35,573 ) Proceeds from (investment in) marketable securities, net 3,060 (17,161 ) Other investments (2,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (132,230 ) (61,975 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock - (24,934 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (24,934 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,031 ) (209 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (159,161 ) (287,087 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 251,134 605,177 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,973 $ 318,090 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 3,415 $ 5,667 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 14,156 $ 2,351 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,260 $ 763 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of marketable securities, net $ 2,710 $ -

