DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRG LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 559.9474
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089
CODE: SMRG LN
ISIN: LU1602145200
