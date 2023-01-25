DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.8784

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19485427

CODE: LESW LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 218217 EQS News ID: 1543103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)