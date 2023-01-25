NatureAlpha, the nature and biodiversity analytics company, today announced it has launched a new suite of data products and solutions for investors seeking to track the biodiversity and nature footprint of their investment decision-making in response to growing demand. The new analytics comprise ~3000 companies across three datasets: Biodiversity Impact, incorporating the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT); Nature Risk, including stewardship information incorporating the nature and biodiversity management practices of companies; and the BioFootprint Biodiversity Footprint, based on lifecycle analysis, across the MSCI All Countries company universe.

The launch comes at a critical time for the investor community, given the agreement of the Global Biodiversity Framework at December's COP15 Conference in Montreal, which emphasized the role of companies and financial institutions in disclosing nature risks and impacts. This follows the announcement of NatureAlpha's collaboration with the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT), home to the world's most authoritative global biodiversity information.

Curating inputs from scientific, regulatory, corporate and governmental sources, the data draws from and delivers to internationally agreed goals. Critically, the combination of supply chain and sector materiality mapping with geospatial data including company asset locations, biodiversity and country-level frameworks allows clients to:

Better identify their exposure to higher-impact companies, industries and operations from a nature and biodiversity risk perspective;

Participate in more meaningful engagement with portfolio companies and stakeholders, helping to better align companies' activity to global frameworks and targets;

Provide enhanced reporting in response to growing regulatory pressures, including Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) reporting and aligned with the evolution of the TNFD.

