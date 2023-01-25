Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.01.2023 | 11:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AvAir Executive Promoted to President

Brandon Wesson Joins Leadership Team

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir is pleased to announce that Brandon Wesson has been promoted to President.

Brandon Wesson, president at AvAir

Wesson joined AvAir in 2010 as Director of Sales. As a result of his leadership, he was promoted to vice president of sales in 2016. Shortly after that, Wesson became executive vice president of sales, where he oversaw a team of over 70 people who support the company's asset management programs, material acquisitions, and sales. An essential role in the vitality and growth of the company.

"Brandon has proven he is strategic, nimble, and an exemplary leader," said Mike Bianco CEO of AvAir. "We're thrilled to support his continued growth and recognize the unique talents he brings to our team."

As President, Wesson will work closely with the executive leadership team to drive initiatives and ensure efficient and successful execution of daily operations and partnerships. Wesson has been instrumental in the company's rapid growth over the past three years.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Claire Natale
Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com
Phone: 202.294.5999

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989476/Brandon_Wesson___President.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avair-executive-promoted-to-president-301730168.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.