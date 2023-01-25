Educational Tourism Market to be Worth $974.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global educational tourism market size is expected to reach USD 974.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 13.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising connectivity among nations with international trade, accessibility, affordable transportation, and growing government marketing initiatives for educational and cultural hubs are some major factors driving the market growth.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The 16-25 years of age group held a significant market share in 2022, owing to a rise in the trend of educational tours in private as well as government schools

The increasing lure of an international job, learning a new language, study in an esteemed university is propelling travelers to opt for educational tourism for college purposes

The prospects of better career opportunities, acquiring new skills, experiencing different cultures, and gaining independence are pushing the student segment toward educational tourism

Consumers in the Asia Pacific region are continuously opting for educational tourism. Parental influence, effective marketing strategies of universities, availability of popular options around the world, and demand for better education are key factors

Read 85-page market research report, "Educational Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age Group, By Education Type (College, Post-Graduation), By Occupation, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Educational Tourism Market Growth & Trends

The U.S., India, the U.K., Turkey, Italy, and Greece are some of the top places for educational tours around the world. These destinations are laden with places such as the globe theatre, the colosseum, and the Sistine Chapel. Visiting such places is an invaluable opportunity for learning firsthand. It broadens the perspectives of travelers and is a step ahead in nurturing a new generation of global citizens.

Flexible visa laws for tourists also encourage educational tourism amongst travelers. After the alterations, tourist visas for UAE now allow travelers to legally stay in the county for 60 days, as opposed to the previous 30 days. Such laws allow travelers to stay at a place and soak in the culture, legacy, and heritage of a place first-hand. For students, it is a great way to absorb and grasp theory in practice. Such trips embed a fine balance between a break and a meaningful education.

Players competing in the market offer a diverse set of services to cater to a large consumer base. Such trips are a blend of attractions including historical places, shopping malls, and factories; offering a blend of practical and theoretical education. A rise in the disposable income of people globally is another factor propelling educational tourism. With a rise in the standard of living, there is a growing demand for authentic travel experiences.

A major chunk of travelers chooses to travel for educational pursuits. Students across the world travel to various locations for their college as well as post-graduation degrees. Places such as the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Japan, Ireland, and Turkey, are popular hubs for esteemed colleges and universities. India and China are the top nations with a large population of students flying out for global education. Flexible immigration laws coupled with diversifying cultures of such countries encourage more students to opt for these places. Group of government officials and teachers also undertake educational tourism for research purposes, as well as for assignments, seminars, and lectures.

Educational Tourism Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global educational tourism market based on age group, education type, occupation, and region:

Educational Tourism Market - Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Less Than 15 Years

16-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-55 Years

Educational Tourism market - Education Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Primary

Secondary

College

Post-graduation

Occupation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Students

Teachers

Government Officials

Corporation Managers

Enterprise Owners

Workers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Central & South America

Brazil

List of Key Players in the Educational Tourism Market

World Expeditions Travel Group Pty Ltd

ACE CULTURAL TOURS

Atlantis Erudition &Travel Services

Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.

ATG Travel

Global Educational Travel

Educational Tours, Inc.

AAI EDUTOURZ

EF Education First

Capital Tours, Inc

