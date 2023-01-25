LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Libertex , a pleasant, healthy, and safe working environment is fundamental for its success, and this has now been confirmed in the best possible way. Libertex is now officially a Great Place to Work®, after recently being certified with the highest distinction of working culture in the business world.

The Limassol-based online trading broker successfully completed the evaluation process of Great Place to Work®, with 96 percent of its employees stating that Libertex is a "great place to work" - one of the highest percentages recorded by GPTW® in recent years.

Commenting on the certification, Libertex's CEO, Michael Geiger, stated: "Our company culture encourages employees to be their best selves in a friendly and relaxed workplace. Fairness, equality, and positive results via teamwork are crucial to the Libertex work environment. That's why our certification as a Great Place to Work® - although not surprising to us - is an important recognition of our efforts to set a workplace standard; one to look up to when it comes to safety, cooperation and productivity. I would like to dedicate this important distinction to the memory of our co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libertex Group, Vyacheslav Taran, who always envisioned creating a company that would be considered an employer of choice."

The General Manager of Great Place to Work®' in Cyprus, Kyriacos Iacovides, mentioned: "As we are fast approaching the end of the year, numerous companies seek to receive our certification. This way, the number of companies that will be nominated for Cyprus' Best Workplaces List 2023 has increased. We welcome Libertex, a Fintech company with 25 years of experience under its belt as well as international presence and many awards and distinctions, to the Great Place to Work family. We are happy that the Trust Index© employee survey we have carried out has certified an excellent working environment."

Libertex, part of the Libertex Group, is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, foreign exchange, exchange-traded funds (EFTs), cryptocurrencies and more. Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 international awards and distinctions, including Best Trading Platform (FX Report, 2022) and "Most Trusted Broker in Europe" (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing together the exciting worlds of football and trading.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has evolved into a diverse group of companies, serving clients from several countries all over the world.

More about Libertex at https://libertex.com/

