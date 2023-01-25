Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
WKN: A2QQKR ISIN: CA3937043097 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
24.01.23
16:30 Uhr
2,180 US-Dollar
-0,030
-1,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.01.2023 | 11:54
Greenbrook ranked #2 M&A communications advisor in EMEA by Mergermarket

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the #2 communications advisor for M&A in EMEA by deal count, in Megermarket's 2022 Global League Tables. The firm was also ranked #7 globally and #7 in the UK by deal count.

Greenbrook worked on over 140 M&A transactions worth almost $40 billion in 2022, acting as a trusted advisor to some of the world's leading investment firms.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said:

"2022 was a busy period for our clients, whom we helped navigate some of the year's most complex, high-profile transactions. We expect activity to remain high this year as valuations rebound and private equity investors seek to deploy their significant dry powder. This ranking is recognition of our team's efforts throughout the year and is testament to Greenbrook's deep M&A expertise."

With more than a decade's experience advising global investment firms across sectors and geographies, Greenbrook helps clients to develop impactful communications strategies that effectively disseminate a compelling, positive message to key stakeholders and pre-empt any potential challenges or sensitivities.

All data included in the Mergermarket Global & Regional League Tables 2022 is based on Mergermarket's M&A deals database and includes transactions over $5 million.

Contact details:

Tatiana Stratton
Greenbrook
+44 20 7952 2000 / tstratton@greenbrookadvisory.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-ranked-2-ma-communications-advisor-in-emea-by-mergermarket-301730255.html

