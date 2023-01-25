Vascular Access Devices Market to be Worth $2.64 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular access devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. The rise in the geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the number of surgical operations all contribute to the market's expansion. The vascular system could be accessed with vascular access devices such that fluids, drugs, and blood can be administered or removed. For the treatment of severe medical illnesses including cancer and renal failure, these devices are frequently employed. The need for vascular access devices is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Additionally, technological advancements in medical devices are also likely to support the growth of the market.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of product, the market is divided into Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (Short PIVCs), Huber Needles , Midline Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs), Dialysis Catheters, Implantable Ports, and Central venous catheters. Furthermore, the Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (Short PIVCs) segment accounted for the largest market share of over 40% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of emergency surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America held a major market share of over 58% in 2022; this is attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Read 150 page market research report, "Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Short PIVCs, Huber Needles, Midline Catheters, PICCs, CVCs, Dialysis Catheters, Implantable Ports), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Vascular Access Devices Market Growth & Trends

An increase in chronic illnesses including cancer, renal disease, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression has led to an increase in new cases of cancer. For instance, the GLOBOCAN 2020 report states that 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported in 2020, out of which 2,261,419 and 2,206,771 were specifically related to breast cancer and lung cancer, respectively. Additionally, according to WHO data released in April 2021, chronic illnesses would cause the deaths of 41 million people per year (71% of all fatalities), with 77% of those deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. The demand for vascular access devices would be rising as cancer rates grow in the coming years.

Key players in the market are investing in the launch of new products and collaborations for sustaining their market presence. For instance, in September 2022, Access Vascular, Inc., partnered with the Association for Vascular Access (AVA). This partnership aims to enhance patient outcomes with evidence-based practices and tech education. Moreover, in May 2020, Smiths Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.) acquired Access Scientific, LLC's business; this transaction extends Smiths Medical's vascular access product portfolio.

Vascular Access Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vascular access devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Vascular Access Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (Short PIVCs)

Safety



Standard/ Conventional

Huber Needles

Safety



Standard/ Conventional

Midline Catheters

Standard



Power-Injectable

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs)

Standard



Power-Injectable

Central Venous Catheter (CVCs)

Acute



Tunneled

Dialysis Catheters

Acute



Tunneled

Implantable Ports

Single-Lumen



Dual-Lumen

Vascular Access Devices Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory care centers

Other end users (Clinics, etc.)

Vascular Access Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

List of Key Players in the Vascular Access Devices Market

BD

Teleflex Medical

B. Braun

AngioDynamics

Smith Medical (ICU Medical, Inc)

Medtronic

Medical Components, Inc.

Cook Medical

Terumo Medical Corporation

Access Vascular, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

