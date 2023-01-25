

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AT&T Inc. (T):



Earnings: -$23.12 billion in Q4 vs. $5.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.20 in Q4 vs. $0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.95 billion or $0.61 per share for the period.



Revenue: $31.34 billion in Q4 vs. $31.10 billion in the same period last year.



