Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
[25.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,779,000.00
|EUR
|0
|208,566,897.46
|8.7711
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,758.72
|88.4681
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,741,716.61
|99.8996
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,944,365.40
|107.9269
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,103,639.81
|106.1152
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,803,004.42
|103.8622
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,640,486.03
|98.8831
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,379,361.02
|9.0728
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,658,773.22
|10.2196
