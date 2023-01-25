EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.: EPIC Rx Announces Continued Support for TRICARE Patients

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / EPIC Pharmacy Network (EPN), a nationwide contracting agent dedicated to empowering independent pharmacies, announced that its member pharmacies will continue to provide prescription benefit access to TRICARE patients.

TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families around the world. Effective October 2022, approximately 15,000 pharmacies were no longer eligible for the TRICARE retail pharmacy network.

However, EPN and its network of independent pharmacies across the U.S. will proudly continue to participate in-network for TRICARE patients.

"The members of our nation's armed forces and their families deserve access to their prescription benefits, and EPIC Rx is proud to continue offering our support and providing TRICARE patients with the highest level of care," said EPN Vice President of Network Development Bretta Grinsteinner. "Independent community pharmacies are a vital part of our healthcare system, and in some instances may be the only option for patients, especially those in rural areas."

According to July 2022 research published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, in rural areas, 76.5 percent of the available pharmacy options are independent pharmacies, which serve as accessible locations for patient-centered, medication management services that enhance the health and wellness of their communities.

While some pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs) are declining to participate in TRICARE citing reimbursement issues, Grinsteinner says EPN is working with ESI to ensure that its member pharmacies could participate as well as receive fair reimbursements.

To transfer a prescription to any independent pharmacy in the EPN network, TRICARE beneficiaries can:

Take their prescription bottles to any EPN member pharmacy. The pharmacist there will contact the previous pharmacy and transfer the prescription.

Call an EPN member pharmacy and ask the pharmacist to obtain the prescription information from the old pharmacy.

Ask their doctor to send the prescription information to the new EPN member pharmacy.

About EPIC Rx

Member-owned and operated, EPIC Pharmacies provides flexible solutions and hands-on resources so pharmacy members can preserve their independence while providing top-quality patient care for their communities and remaining competitive in the marketplace. EPIC Rx is a valuable service for independent pharmacies across the country, offering group purchasing value, compliance assistance, and much more. Learn more about EPIC Pharmacies at epicrx.com

