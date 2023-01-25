Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022, after markets close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Tupperware, FTD, Netflix, FIGS, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Amy Feng

Director, Investor Relations

ir@shopify.com

MEDIA:

Stephanie Ross

Communications Lead

press@shopify.com

SOURCE: Shopify

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152405