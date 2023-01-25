AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, announced today that Michael Rubinett has joined its US affiliate, AV AirFinance L.P., as Senior Vice President Loan Origination (Americas). Mr. Rubinett will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in the Americas.

Mr. Rubinett has almost a decade of experience in commercial aviation and finance. Prior to joining AV AirFinance, he served as Vice President of mba Asset Management. In this role, Mr. Rubinett oversaw portfolio management, remarketing, and trading of managed assets, and also advised debt and equity investors on airline restructurings, non-performing assets, and potential investment opportunities. Prior to mba Asset Management, Mr. Rubinett worked in capital markets at Aircastle, where he was responsible for raising debt capital and managing debt origination and aircraft trading within the lessor's various joint ventures, while also raising both unsecured and secured debt for the Aircastle platform. Mr. Rubinett holds a BBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team," said Stephen Murphy, CEO at AV AirFinance. "Michael has established a broad customer base through his leasing and advisory career, and his all-round aviation expertise will be value enhancing for both our customer base and the AV AirFinance team."

AV AirFinance is a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals and KKR in June 2021. The secured loan servicing platform combines stable, long-term capital and decades of experience structuring commercial aircraft loan transactions to offer creative and innovative financing solutions to commercial aviation customers around the world.

About AV AirFinance Limited

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in the US and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com

