25.01.2023 | 13:06
XTEND Boosts Leadership Team as it Expands into Civilian Markets - Making Remote Interactive Operations Accessible to Everyone

- Former Skyline Software Systems and Esri Executive, Jim Michel, appointed as Director of Business Development for Public Safety and Security

TEL AVIV, Israel and WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEND - the developer of XOS, a human-guided semi-autonomous operating system that is revolutionizing "human to machine" interaction - has appointed remote sensing and autonomous machine operations expert, Jim Michel, as its new Director of Business Development for Public Safety and Security. Michel will lead development of XTEND's civilian business in the US - driving future applications of XTEND's technology, and its scalable and infinitely flexible XOS operating system, in public safety, security, inspection, and other civilian markets.