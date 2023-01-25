Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Demand for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices to Boom, The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach USD 9 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 10% During 2021-2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the energy-based aesthetic devices market will grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021-2027. New product launches, technological advancement in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments are significant trends contributing to the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth. Minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic treatments have grown in the last decade. Energy-based devices play a key role and becoming more popular in recent years. With the help of energy-based devices, laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and fat reduction are majorly demanding procedures that have increased and leveraged the high demand for energy-based aesthetic devices. In 2020, people spent around $9.3 billion on aesthetic procedures. Around $3 billion was registered for non-invasive treatment and $6 billion for invasive treatments. From 2019-2020, the expenditure for aesthetic procedures almost increased to 80%. This increasing expenditure for minimally invasive procedures shows that energy-based aesthetic procedures have lucrative opportunities.





GLOBAL ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 9 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 5 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 10.8 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Technology, Application, Gender, End-users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa Key Leading Vendors Bausch Health Companies, Cynosure, Cutera, Lumenis, Sisram Medical, AbbVie, Aerolase, Aesthetics Biomedical, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Beijing ADSS Development, BISON Medical, Brera Medical Technologies, BTL Group of Companies, Cartessa Aesthetics, Candela Medical, ENDYMED, El. En, Erchonia, F Care Systems, Fotona, GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist, InMode, Lutronic, Lynton Lasers, Merz Pharma, PhotoMedex, Sciton, Sofwave, ThermiGen, Venus Concept, and Wavemed SRL Page Number 348 Market Dynamics The Increasing Targeted Population

Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments

Increasing Expenditure & Medical Tourism Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3680

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

RISING ATTRACTION TOWARD MEDICAL TOURISM IS ONE OF THE BEST FACTORS IMPACTING THE MARKET GROWTH

Medical tourism is significantly increased and captured a significant market for medical aesthetic treatments. The increasing expenditure for aesthetic procedures drives medical tourism growth in developing countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Korea, and Turkey. The increasing medical tourism adds value to the emerging country's economy. Medical tourism is one of the best solutions for market growth. The availability of aesthetic procedures at lower cost and rising attraction toward medical tourism positively influence market growth. Developing countries have been attracting national and international people/patients by building state-of-the-art services and facilities at affordable prices.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In APAC, the energy-based aesthetic devices market experienced significant growth due to the increasing expenditure and rapid acceptance of medical aesthetic treatments. The market is growing rapidly due to the changing lifestyle in higher- and middle-income patient pools. The rising medical tourism in India, South Korea, and Japan have pushed the higher market growth of the region. The increasing use of social media and internet services and promotional activities by the market players in the region accelerates the demand for energy-based aesthetic procedures and contributes to market growth. Moreover, medical professionals' increasing acceptance of energy-based aesthetic devices (EBD) and the preference for minimally invasive procedures have fueled market growth in recent years.

Europe is one of the major markets for energy-based aesthetic devices. The Nations of Europe and the European Union are diverse, as are their economic situation. Germany, Sweden, France, the UK, and Switzerland are the leading countries in the economic status view, which deliver high market growth opportunities. Germany has a high number of dermatologist and plastic surgeons that significantly offers laser-based and other energy-based aesthetic medical device solutions. On the other side, low-cost medical aesthetic services in Spain and Italy attracted more population through medical tourism.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES MARKET

Cutera is a leading global aesthetics device company with a comprehensive product portfolio. In September 2020 , it launched the Secret PRO, an ablative CO2 laser. The Secret PRO is designed for skin resurfacing and deep dermal remodeling.

, it launched the Secret PRO, an ablative CO2 laser. The Secret PRO is designed for skin resurfacing and deep dermal remodeling. In 2017, the Bausch Health Companies launched its next-generation Thermage FLX product in the US, a fourth-generation non-invasive treatment option using the RF platform.

Lumenis is well-known for its 360-degree aesthetic solution; in 2022, the company introduced a new triLift category in aesthetic treatments that will deliver revenue generation opportunities.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

KEY PROMINENT VENDORS

Bausch Health Companies

Cynosure

Cutera

Lumenis

Sisram Medical

AbbVie

Aerolase

Aesthetics Biomedical

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Beijing ADSS Development

BISON Medical

Brera Medical Technologies

BTL Group of Companies

Cartessa Aesthetics

Candela Medical

ENDYMED

El. En

Erchonia

F Care Systems

Fotona

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

InMode

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

Merz Pharma

PhotoMedex

Sciton

Sofwave

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

Wavemed SRL

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Technology

Laser-Based

Light-Based

Electromagnetic Based

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Others

Application

Body-Contouring & Skin Tightening

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Leg Vein Treatment

Others

Gender

Female

Male

End-users

Hospitals & Skin Clinics

Medical Spa & Beauty Centers

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Russia



UK



France



Spain

APAC

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RELATED RESEARCH REPORTS:

Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global body contouring devices market is expected to cross USD 12.6 billion by 2027. The growing demand for medical aesthetics treatments is propelling the growth of the body contouring devices market. The medical aesthetic is one of the rapidly growing industries because of the rising aging population and advanced procedure launches that deliver the market a new opportunity for growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 45.52 billion by 2027. The global medical aesthetics market trends include consumers seeking aesthetic procedures starting at a younger age, an uptick in men seeking cosmetic enhancement procedures, and an increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures instead of cosmetic surgery. The market is witnessing the launch of many advanced and innovative devices and products from global, regional, and local vendors. Facelifts, liposuction, botox & neuromodulators, skin resurfacing, and intense pulse light procedures are witnessing high demand from various age groups.

Medical Laser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global medical lasers market is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2027. The growing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures among adult and aging populations is driving the market. There is a high awareness regarding physical appearance, which is increasing the number of people opting for medical laser-based treatments. However, the high cost of medical laser treatments and associated regulatory challenges can hinder industry growth.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2027. The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on the strategies, expansion, and launches of innovative products in the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.3.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.3.3 MARKET BY GENDER

4.3.4 MARKET BY END-USERS

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 OVERVIEW

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 COVID-19 IMPACT ON ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCHED IN MARKET

9.2 TECHNOLOGY ADVANCES IN ENERGY-BASED MEDICAL AESTHETIC DEVICES

9.3 INCREASING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE AND NON-INVASIVE TREATMENTS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 THE INCREASING TARGETED POPULATION

10.2 BROADER RANGE AND ACCESSIBILITY TO SAFE AND EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS

10.3 INCREASING EXPENDITURE AND MEDICAL TOURISM

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 STRINGENT REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCEDURES

11.2 RISK ASSOCIATED WITH ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES

11.3 ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS FOR ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.1 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1.2 INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY

12.1.3 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

12.1.4 INSIGHTS BY GENDER

12.1.5 INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 TECHNOLOGY

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 LASER-BASED

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 LIGHT-BASED

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 ELECTROMAGNETIC-BASED

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 ULTRASOUND

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 CRYOLIPOLYSIS

13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.8 OTHERS

13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 APPLICATION

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 BODY CONTOURING & SKIN TIGHTENING

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 SKIN REJUVENATION

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 HAIR REMOVAL

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 VAGINAL REJUVENATION

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.7 LEG VEIN TREATMENT

14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.8 OTHERS

14.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GENDER

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 FEMALE

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 MALE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END-USERS

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 HOSPITALS & SKIN CLINICS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 MEDICAL SPA & BEAUTY CENTERS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 OTHERS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 TECHNOLOGY

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 APPLICATION

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 GENDER

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 END-USER

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 TECHNOLOGY

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 APPLICATION

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 GENDER

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 END-USERS

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 EUROPE

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 TECHNOLOGY

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 APPLICATION

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 GENDER

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 END-USERS

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.5 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.6 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 TECHNOLOGY

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 APPLICATION

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 GENDER

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 END-USERS

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 TECHNOLOGY

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 APPLICATION

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 GENDER

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 END-USERS

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 ABBVIE

23.2.2 BAUSCH HEALTH

23.2.3 CANDELA

23.2.4 CYNOSURE

23.2.5 CUTERA

23.2.6 LUMENIS

23.2.7 LUTRONIC

23.2.8 SISRAM MEDICAL

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 ABBVIE

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 BAUSCH HEALTH

24.3 CANDELA

24.4 CYNOSURE

24.5 CUTERA

24.6 LUMENIS

24.7 LUTRONIC

24.8 SISRAM MEDICAL

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 ABBVIE

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 AEROLASE

25.3 AESTHETICS BIOMEDICAL

25.4 ASCLEPION LASER TECHNOLOIES

25.5 BEIJING ADSS DEVELOPMENT

25.6 BISON MEDICAL

25.7 BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

25.8 BTL GROUP OF COMPANIES

25.9 CARTESSA AESTHETICS

25.10 ENDYMED

25.11 EL.EN

25.12 ERCHONIA

25.13 F CARE SYSTEMS

25.14 FOTONA

25.15 GSD-GLOBAL SKIN DERMATOLOGIST

25.16 INMODE

25.17 LYNTON LASER

25.18 MERZ PHARMA

25.19 PHOTOMEDEX

25.20 SCITON

25.21 SOFWAVE

25.22 THERMIGEN

25.23 VENUS CONCEPT

25.24 WAVEMED SRL

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

27.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.4 MARKET BY GENDER

27.5 MARKET BY END-USERS

27.6 TECHNOLOGY: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.1 LASER-BASED: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.2 LIGHT-BASED: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.3 ELECTROMAGNETIC BASED: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.4 ULTRASOUND: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.5 CRYOLIPOLYSIS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.6 OTHERS TECHNOLOGY: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7 APPLICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.1 BODY CONTOURING & SKIN TIGHTENING: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.2 SKIN REJUVENATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.3 HAIR REMOVAL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.4 VAGINAL REJUVENATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.5 LEG VEIN TREATMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.6 OTHERS APPLICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8 GENDER: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.1 FEMALE: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.2 MALE: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9 END-USERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.1 HOSPITALS & SKIN CLINICS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.2 MEDICAL SPA & BEAUTY CENTERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.3 OTHER END-USERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:??

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

Click Here to Contact Us?

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

????????? +1 302 469 0707?

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989725/Energy_based_Aesthetic_Devices.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-demand-for-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-to-boom-the-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market-to-reach-usd-9-billion-growing-at-a-cagr-of-10-during-2021-2027--arizton-301730329.html