

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $226.4 million, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $161.8 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $236.1 million or $4.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.42 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $226.4 Mln. vs. $161.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.74 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.37 to $4.47



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de